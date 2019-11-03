Cam Newton Reportedly Considering Injured Reserve, Fans Can’t Handle It

With the Carolina Panthers defeating the Tennessee Titans due to strong performances by running back Christian McCaffrey and a suffocating defense, life is good in Charlotte. However, there are many fans voicing their concerns on social media due to news that was released on Sunday morning. Cam Newton could see his season come to an end in November, and they aren’t particularly happy about this fact.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the 2015 league MVP is weighing his options over the weekend after a recent trip to Green Bay. He met with a foot specialist about his Lisfranc injury and was advised that rest was a better path to recovery instead of surgery. This also meant that Newton is likely to miss another few games, which would push his return to the lineup back even further.

There isn’t technically a timeline for Newton’s return, but the belief is that some point in December is the likely option. If so, the Panthers would have no reason to bring him back and risk further aggravating his injury. Instead, they could be better served shutting him down for the season.

Of course, this news was met with split reactions. There were some fans that believe Newton should simply retire despite being only 30 years old. Others, however, could see him making a triumphant return to the lineup in 2020.

This time next year he is either the starting QB for the Bucs or making his feature film debut with Gronk in an action-comedy buddy detective/cop flick about social media influencers that go missing, entitled: “Thirst And Ten” cc: @CameronNewton @RobGronkowski @JuddApatow — TRIXON (@AnthonyHumdy) November 3, 2019

If Newton is shut down for the season, what does that mean for his future? Obviously, he could make a return to the Panthers in 2020 and play out the final season of his contract, but that is not his only option. For example, he could make a movie.

According to one fan on social media, Newton won’t be back with the Panthers next year. He will instead be spending time with a recently-retired figure in Rob Gronkowski and creating box office gold.

He probably hurt his foot sashaying around his house in high heels . Men’s feet are just not designed for those kind of shoes 👠 — Ronnie Grassel (@Ron102772) November 3, 2019

Whenever Newton is mentioned on social media, it’s inevitable that his fashion sense will be discussed. The Panthers QB is known for making bold choices, which was put on full display during the latest season of All or Nothing on Amazon Prime. Although these choices do often lead to considerable criticism.

The perfect examples of this are the comparisons that are made between Newton and elderly grandmothers. He is often compared to grannies due to the scarfs and big hats that he wears during press conferences.

A healthy Cam is great for the league 🤙🏾 — J. (@JaveedThomas) November 3, 2019

While there was a multitude of cries for Newton to retire at the age of 30 instead of continuing to play in the NFL, this was not the only opinion. There were actually many fans on Twitter that truly want to see the Panthers QB back on the field in 2020. The reason? He is someone that makes the NFL a lot of fun.

The perfect example of this is the 2015 season. When Newton was fully healthy and leading his team to big performances and a 15-1 record, he was out on the field dancing during games and firing up the fans. He also gave footballs to children in the crowd after every touchdown even though he knew he would be fined by the league. Newton had fun, and he made the games more entertaining for the fans.

At this point, IR is his best option. Get healthy and set yourself up for the 2nd half of your career. If he rushes back, he’ll aggravate his injury and very well could end his career. — Jesse Blue Spencer (@bluespncr) November 3, 2019

Losing Newton for the season is not ideal for the Panthers, but the many fans are understanding. They are less concerned about Newton making a return in 2019 and would prefer if he simply took the time to get healthy for next year. The team is in the mix for a playoff spot, but nothing is guaranteed.

Even if the Panthers can lock up a spot in the postseason, would it be worth bringing Newton back late in December or in January? For the fans, there would be a bigger concern based on his overall health.

As a Saints fan I’d like to wish Cam a speedy recovery…Please Cam come back soon ..please 🙏🙏🙏 — Sam C ⚜️ (@sammyjcar) November 3, 2019

The Carolina Panthers are part of the NFC South, which means that they are constantly tasked with playing the New Orleans Saints, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There is no love lost between these teams, especially considering how the Saints and Panthers have fought for the division crown in recent years.

Despite the innate rivalry, there are still fans of the Saints that want Newton to be healthy and back in action in 2020. Losing him is not what they want to see.

The plan should have never been for him to come back this season. Should have been on IR right away and been looking at next season as a healthy year after a full year of rehab and healing. Ride the hot Allen hand while it lasts and draft and develop like usual #KeepPounding — Canucks Kool-Aid Man (@mstad101) November 3, 2019

While the possibility of Newton heading to Injured Reserve was raised on Sunday, there were many Panthers fans that wanted this to happen earlier in the season. Kyle Allen has proven to be a reliable backup in Carolina, and the fans are comfortable moving forward with him while Newton recovers.

Based on this confidence in the backup, the fans would prefer if Newton headed to IR in order to fully recover for next season. It would be better, in their opinion, to bring him back healthy in 2020 and with some new surrounding pieces from the NFL Draft.

I say he’s probably done with the Panthers but there’s a few teams that will still be willing throw a bag of money at him so he not totally finishef — Eternally Optimistic (except for my Falcons) (@GeorgiaBoy__912) November 3, 2019

If Newton truly does head to Injured Reserve, does this mean that he will be done as an NFL quarterback? There are many on social media that are of this mindset and felt the need to voice this opinion while citing Newton’s accuracy. However, this was not an opinion shared by everyone.

With so many questions at quarterback around the league, there are many fans that could see Newton suiting up for another team in 2020. The Dolphins, Titans, Bengals, and Bears could all be in line for a new starter, which would provide Newton with a possible landing spot.