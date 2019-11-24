Cam Newton Reflects on His Past Thanksgiving Jam Charity Events

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is no longer on the active roster after being placed on Injured Reserve with a lingering foot issue, but he is still looking to make an impact in the Charlotte community. It was revealed on Friday that he will be serving Thanksgiving meals to 1,300 underprivileged children. In honor of this upcoming event, he is throwing it back with some photos of previous Thanksgivings.

“Throwback Thursday to Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam through the years!” the Panthers QB wrote on Twitter. “Looking forward to our BIGGEST Thanksgiving Jam yet. It’s coming next week with the help of our partners [Chase] and [Harris Teeter].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the Charlotte Observer, this year’s issue will be part of the annual Thanksgiving Jam. Newton and 80 volunteers serve food to children in the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina’s Kids Café Program.

Throwback Thursday to Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam through the years! Looking forward to our BIGGEST Thanksgiving Jam yet. It’s coming next week with the help of our partners @Chase and @HarrisTeeter. #TBT #CamNewtonFoundation pic.twitter.com/YFZsf31kDk — Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) November 21, 2019

Newton will not be alone in his pursuit to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need. The Carolina Panthers mascot, Sir Purr, will also be on hand to entertain the children. He will be dancing and having fun while the youngsters are getting to play golf, dance to a DJ, and have their faces painted.

In addition to the meal provided during the event, Newton and his Foundation will be looking to ensure that these underprivileged children do not go hungry when they return home. Each person in attendance will be given a second full Thanksgiving meal that they can take home and prepare at a later time.

With questions swirling about Newton’s future in Carolina, it also brings creates concern about the annual Thanksgiving Jam. If the Panthers do indeed trade or release the former first overall pick, as many expect, will he take these events to his new home, or will he remain in Charlotte to help out those that previously cheered for him?

The future is obviously unknown, but it’s possible that Newton will continue supporting the underprivileged children of Charlotte even if he leaves town. The Auburn product has a great affinity for this town, and he has gone out of his way to better the lives of the residents throughout his career.

For now, he will simply focus on making Thanksgiving enjoyable for those in need.

Photo Credit: Jacob Kupferman/Getty