Cam Newton's 31st Birthday Creates Arguments Among NFL Fans
Monday morning, the NFL celebrated the birthday of quarterback Cam Newton. The 2015 league MVP turned 31 years old, and he received a highlight-reel from his run to Super Bowl 50. The goal was to celebrate his contributions to the league, as well as some of his biggest plays from a 15-1 season.
The NFL's Twitter account may have wanted to celebrate Newton's birthday, but the video from 2015 actually started numerous arguments. There were many fans on social media that proclaimed Newton needs to be on a roster ahead of the 2020 season. Others disagreed and said that the Denver Broncos "ended his career" during the Super Bowl 50 loss. The arguments continued as hundreds expressed their opinions about whether or not Newton should still be in the league after his release.
Newton currently does not have a team, which has caught many fans by surprise. At only 31 years old, the expectation is that the former MVP would make multiple teams immediately better. He has the arm strength and the running ability to keep defenses on their heels. The New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins are among those that fans believe could use Newton's help.
How is this guy not signed anywhere???? MVP and a Super Bowl appearance. Yes please.— Matthew Schmidgall (@TheRealMsizzler) May 11, 2020
Carried high school JV players to the SB just so they wouldn’t show up and help— Anti-Nami Account (@GyaruAvenger) May 11, 2020
Hes gonna make 31 teams regret not pickin him up🙏— Y-4 (@Realyung4ever) May 11, 2020
While his 2015 Super Bowl was very...UNLEGENDARY. #SB50Champions #BroncosCountry #GoBroncos— Aaron M. (@amcfarla) May 11, 2020
@ChicagoBears y’all still need a QB right? @CameronNewton is the man for the job 💼— Eric Tumbleweed (@ETumbleweed) May 11, 2020
He's overrated, and not a team player!— 🇺🇸 Marco Montana 🇺🇸 (@Marc_Montana) May 11, 2020
Will go down as arguably the best duel threat to ever play, my guy still has a lot left in the tank 🤫#ForeverQB1 #HBD— #NewEraPanthers (@TheUserking123) May 11, 2020
What the @Panthers did to that man, their greatest player in franchise history, is downright trash. They just tossed him out like he was nothin. There should be a f*cking statue of Cam at the BofA stadium entrance doin the superman shirt td move. And im not a panthers fan at all.— The Arkansseean (@Arkansseean) May 11, 2020
The ONLY play you need to remember from his MVP season pic.twitter.com/EhTZfJjirE— Brendan Listermann (@blist10) May 11, 2020
Boy had white people dabbin— hotpockets (@jconnally7) May 11, 2020
Someone has to sign him. Has he passed physical inspections? That would be the only possible issue— Covid City, USA (@CityUSA1) May 11, 2020
“It don’t mean a thing, without the ring”— TheKid (@KuraokaKai) May 11, 2020
I remember cam for this beauty pic.twitter.com/ahAPDccLIo— Danny Rivera (@RiiveraJR420) May 11, 2020
