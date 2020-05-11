Cam Newton's 31st Birthday Creates Arguments Among NFL Fans

Monday morning, the NFL celebrated the birthday of quarterback Cam Newton. The 2015 league MVP turned 31 years old, and he received a highlight-reel from his run to Super Bowl 50. The goal was to celebrate his contributions to the league, as well as some of his biggest plays from a 15-1 season.

The NFL's Twitter account may have wanted to celebrate Newton's birthday, but the video from 2015 actually started numerous arguments. There were many fans on social media that proclaimed Newton needs to be on a roster ahead of the 2020 season. Others disagreed and said that the Denver Broncos "ended his career" during the Super Bowl 50 loss. The arguments continued as hundreds expressed their opinions about whether or not Newton should still be in the league after his release.

Newton currently does not have a team, which has caught many fans by surprise. At only 31 years old, the expectation is that the former MVP would make multiple teams immediately better. He has the arm strength and the running ability to keep defenses on their heels. The New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins are among those that fans believe could use Newton's help.