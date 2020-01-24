Budweiser Gets Patriotic in 2020 Super Bowl Commercial

Budweiser has unveiled its 2020 Super Bowl commercial, and the “typical American beer” company is getting patriotic with this one. Directed by Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, the spot features various viral Internet clips featuring a number of Americans going about their daily lives, which would often be defined as “typical,” but are often anything but.

Among those featured are Hannah Gavios from Queens, New York, who “debunks the label often placed on Americans of ‘always so competitive’ as she heroically completes her second marathon three years after a spinal cord injury left her paralyzed.” Viewers also meet Mason Miller of Peoria, Arizona, who “proves that ‘showing up uninvited’ isn’t always a bad thing – especially if you’re a soldier surprising your family after a tour of duty.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another individual in the spotlight in Budweiser’s new ad, is Ken Nwadike Jr., of San Diego, California, who courageously believes “he can save the world” by offering “free hugs to a police officer to defuse a tense protest, proving there is more that unites us than divides us.”

“Our best year ever just got better when Budweiser called and said we were in their Super Bowl ad. We can’t wait for the world to see it,” said United States Women’s National Soccer Players and newlyweds Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, who are also featured in the Typical American short.

In a statement on the importance of the ad, Anheuser-Busch’s VP of Marketing Core & Value brands, Ricardo Marques, said, “This year, Budweiser will celebrate the essence of the American spirit by spotlighting ordinary people doing extraordinary things across the nation – a message we believe is incredibly timely. We are proud to refer to Budweiser as a ‘typical American beer’ in this spot, as it is a badge of honor for us. Budweiser is one of the most iconic American brands in the world, and there is nothing ordinary or unremarkable about how we make our beer or where the brand comes from.”

“Budweiser is proud of its recipe, process and the people behind the beer since 1876,” Marques later added. “Our Great American Lager is an icon, and we want the next generation to take a fresh look at us and when they do, they’ll be surprised by what they find.”