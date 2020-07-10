Bubba Wallace Reacts to 'BS Tweets From the President of the United States' After Trump Accuses Him of Lying

✖

Bubba Wallace continues to be one of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement for NASCAR and is not going to let President Donald Trump bring him down. The NASCAR driver recently appeared on STEVE on Watch and talked about Trump accusing him and NASCAR of making up the noose story for ratings. Wallace, who sent a response to Trump, told Harvey Trump's tweet gave him an opportunity to show him what type of person he is.

"BS tweets from the President of the United States is considered a defeat, but what you do is you show love and come out on top...that’s what you do," he said. Wallace went on to say the things he has learned in NASCAR helped him to be a better man along with being a better driver. "This sport, sports in general, teaches you how to be stronger through the defeats" he stated. I'm not just talking about on the court or on the race track - I'm talking about off the court."

Last week, Trump sent a tweet to Wallace which took at aim at the noose incident and NASCAR banning the Confederate flag at races. "Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?" Trump wrote. "That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!" When Wallace saw the tweet, he sent a long note to his fans.

"God put us all here for a reason. Find that reason and be proud of it and work your tails off everyday towards it!" Wallace wrote. "All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to much greater heights! Last thing, always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it's HATE from the POTUS.. Love wins." Trump may not be a fan of Wallace, but he's starting to gain popularity with NASCAR fans. Earlier this week, NASCAR announced Wallace is in first place for All-Star fan voting. If Wallace wins the fan vote, he will be taking part in the All-Star race on Wednesday, July 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway.