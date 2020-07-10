Bubba Wallace Admits There Were 'So Many Things' He Wanted to Say to Donald Trump

✖

When Bubba Wallace saw that President Donald Trump accused him of lying about the noose incident, he wanted to go after him right away. The NASCAR driver appeared on Steve Harvey's show, STEVE on Watch, and talked about Trump's tweet. Wallace did respond to Trump but not the way he originally wanted to.

"There were so many things I wanted to say, but I would've been stepping down to that level," Wallace said. "Think about it - stepping DOWN to the president’s level." Wallace also mentioned that tweet from Trump doesn't mean the end because he knows that love always wins. "BS tweets from the President of the United States is considered a defeat, but what you do is you show love and come out on top...that’s what you do," Wallace added.

On Monday morning, Trump went to Twitter and accused Wallace and NASCAR of making up the noose incident for ratings. He also believes NASCAR shouldn't have banned the Confederate Flag. "Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?" Trump wrote. "That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!" Wallace's response to Trump was a message to his fans about standing up what you believe in.

"Your words and actions will always be held to a higher standard than others," Wallace wrote Twitter. "You have to be prepared for that. You don't learn these things in school. You learn them from trials and tribulations, the ups and downs this crazy world provides. You will always have people testing you. Seeing if they can knock you off your pedestal. I encourage you to keep your head held high and walk proudly on the path you have chosen. Never let anybody tell you can't do something!"

Wallace has been very outspoken during the Black Lives Matter movement. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Wallace revealed why he chose to speak out this year. "Going through everything now and seeing how the world is changing and seeing how much people want change and inclusion and to feel wanted, it felt right to stand up and encourage NASCAR to take swift action to remove the Confederate flag," Wallace said. "So I was proud of how quick that happened."