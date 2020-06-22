Bryce Harper's Wife Kayla Pregnant With Their Second Child

✖

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is at home amid the COVID-19-forced postponement and subsequent disputes between MLB and the MLBPA. However, Harper just revealed a major upcoming change to his home life. He broke the news that his wife Kayla is pregnant with their second child.

Harper excited his fans with a photo on his official Instagram account. The post showed him and his wife smiling at each other while holding an ultrasound photo. Pink balloons encircled them and also revealed the gender of the upcoming child. Harper expressed his excitement while writing "girl dad" in the caption in reference to a phrase popularized by the late Kobe Bryant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) on Jun 22, 2020 at 8:03am PDT

"Evening things out this year with Baby Girl Harper [pink heart emoji] Coming early December 2020," Kayla wrote in her own Instagram post. The Harpers had their first child, a son named Krew, in August 2019. Now he will be an older brother by the end of the year, and the Harpers are excited.

Interestingly enough, Harper previously teased an expanded family when he signed a massive, 13-year contract with the Phillies worth $330 million in 2019. He said that he wanted to remain in one place for a very long time. This would give him the opportunity to expand his family.

"Beyond the money, years were important to me, being able to put down some roots and grow a family," Harper said in early 2019. "At the end of this, I could have a couple of kids and they could be able to say they're from Philly."

More than one year after signing his contract, Harper is about to welcome a second child to his family. The baby girl will likely become a mainstay at Phillies' practices and games, much like her older brother. Krew has routinely attended events in order to cheer on his dad. The young son also provided support for Harper when he played the popular video game "Fortnite."

Prior to joining the Phillies on a massive deal, Harper played for the Washington Nationals, the team that selected him first overall in the draft, from 2010-2018. He is a six-time All-Star, National League MVP, National League Rookie of the Year and Silver Slugger Award winner. Now he is adding "girl dad" to his resume in December.