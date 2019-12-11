Browns’ Myles Garrett Spotted at Great Grandma’s 100th Birthday Celebration Amid Suspension

Over the weekend, Miss Minnie Bell Sanders turned 100 years old and celebrated with a birthday party in Dallas. She was surprised during this event with an appearance by her great-grandson, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. The 23-year-old had flown in to spend the day with family and celebrate this momentous birthday.

According to TMZ, the party took place at Sanders’ senior facility, and Garrett was the talk of the day. The defender was reportedly stopped multiple times by staff members, other residents, and visitors to the facility. He took photos and signed autographs.

TMZ reports that the party was a massive success as Sanders received a special sash, crown, and balloons to celebrate her birthday. She also enjoyed special foods, such as catfish, mashed potatoes, cake, and cupcakes.

The Cleveland Browns spent Sunday hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle of AFC North teams. Garrett was not on hand for this game, however, due to serving out an indefinite suspension from the NFL. The defender is scheduled to miss the remainder of the 2019 season, as well as the playoffs. He could be eligible to return in 2020 but would first have to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

This suspension is due to an altercation that occurred during a Thursday night game between the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Late in the fourth quarter, there was an altercation in which Garrett hit quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet. The defender was also fined $45,623 for his actions.

Per league rules, Garrett appealed his suspension and flew to New York to meet with a jointly-appointed appeals officer. There was a report that he was using a similar incident from NFL history as a basis to have the suspension reduced, but the timeline and fine were both upheld.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable,” Garrett said in the statement. “I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates and our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

With the prospect of playing football removed for the foreseeable future, Garrett has time to visit family members and enjoy birthday celebrations. The situation is not entirely ideal for him, but at least he can say that he brightened the day of his great-grandmother.

