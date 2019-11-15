Browns DE Myles Garrett Faces Suspension After Swinging Helmet at Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is on the hot seat right now as he attacked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with us own helmet that led to a massive brawl between the Steelers and Browns Thursday night. Because of that incident, Garrett was ejected from the game and is now facing a suspension from the NFL.

But the question is how many games will Garrett be suspended for? WKYC in Cleveland took a look at an incident in 2013 when Antonio Smith ripped off Richie Incognito’s helmet and was then suspended for the final two preseason games. We know that Garrett will be suspended for more than two games. In fact, most experts believe he will not see the field again this year.

Garrett’s attack on Rudolph is also being compared to the time when Albert Haynesworth stomped on the head of Andre Gurode in 2006. It led to Haynesworth being suspended for five games which was the longest suspension for an incident on the field. That record was broken this year when Vontaze Burfict was suspended 12 games for an illegal hit.

The NFL also has to look at the past incidents Garrett has been in. In the first week of the 2019 season, Garrett was fined $10,527 for punching Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker. In the second week of the season, he ended New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian’s season after a late hit, which led to him being fined $42,112.

After the game on Thursday night, Garrett told reporters he regretted attacking Rudolph. He said, “I made a mistake; I lost my cool. It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped in the scrum, I appreciate my teammates having my back, but it shouldn’t have gotten that far. That’s on me.”

Rudolph also shared his thoughts on the incident and he said it was a “cowardly” act by Garrett.

“I thought it was pretty cowardly. Pretty bush league,” Rudolph said after the game. “You can watch the tape, check it out and make your own assumptions. It’s OK; I’ll take it. I’m not gonna take it from any bully.”

What’s lost in all of this is the Browns beat the Steelers 21-7 and it was a big win for Cleveland as they stay in the playoff race.