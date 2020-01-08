Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough’s Husband, Admits He’s Opening to Exploring His Sexuality

Brooks Laich is following in his wife, Julianne Hough‘s, footsteps. On Instagram, the pro hockey player posted his new year’s resolutions for 2020. He filled out a pre-written chart and under the “I want to learn” category, Laich wrote he wants to learn “more about intimacy and my sexuality.” And for the “I want to be more” category, Laich wrote, he wants to be “open to all things and present in my relationships,” according to Cosmopolitan.

What Laich wrote comes on the heels of Hough revealing that she’s “not straight.” She said that being truthful about he sexuality with Laich has made their relationship stronger.

“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me,” she said to Women’s Health Magazine. “I was like, Is he going to love this version of me? But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship.”

“I [told him], ‘You know I’;m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’” she said. “I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

Once Hough’s comments were made public, Laich went to Instagram to show appreciation to his wife.

“So proud of my wife [Julianne] for the woman she is, and her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs!” Laich wrote on Instagram at the time “You can learn more about it below, and join the movement she is creating surround personal transformation and growth! Love you so much babe!”

Laich and Hough started dating in 2014 and they got married in 2017. While Hough is known for her work on Dancing with the Stars, Laich spent a number of years in the NHL. He spent the majority of his career with the Washington Capitals and he also spent time with the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings. In 776 games, Laich scored 134 goals and 198 assists.