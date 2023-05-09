Brooks Koepka and Actress Wife Announce Huge Baby News

Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims have some big family news to share. The couple recently went to social media to announce they are expecting their first child. This comes after Books and Sims got married last June, which was followed by the two dating for five years.

Sims posted a series of photos of her and the golf star on the beach while showing off her baby bump. There is also a photo of Keopka revealing the ultrasound photos confirming the pregnancy. "Happiest birthday, the best is yet to come," Sims wrote in the caption.

According to Fox News, Koepka and Sims first met at the 2015 Masters. They went public with their relationship during the U.S. Open in 2017. "It tests your patience," Sims told Fox News about being a pro golfer's wife. "But I'm pretty fortunate. It's really exciting that my husband doesn't have a nine-to-five and neither do I… I'm able to travel with him and go support him. And then whenever I have something going on, if he doesn't have a tournament, he can come and support me… We get to stay together… I get to look forward to seeing him at the end of the day if he's had a good day or a bad day. I love being there for him."

Sims, 34, is from Georgia and won Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007. She is an actress who had appeared in films such as Attack of the 50 Foot Charreleader, Last Vegas and Sharknado 5. Sims is a finalist in this year's Sports Illustrated Swim Search and received big support from her husband when he learned the news.

"I had a million things going on, and I checked my email. In the middle of all this chaos, I just see in the subject line, 'SI Swim Search Top 12 Finalists.' I'm still so shocked. You're much closer to your biggest dream… [But] it was just the two of us, so I didn't have to call him to tell him the news. He wasn't on a golf course somewhere… I said, 'Oh my God,' in one word. He just said, 'Congratulations, I'm so proud of you, now what's our gate code?'" Sims said while laughing.

Koepka, 33, has won four major championships in his career and finished second in the Masters twice (2019 and 2023). Last year, Koepka joined LIV Golf and won two tournaments in the league, including LIV Golf Orlando in April.