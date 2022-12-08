Brittney Griner: Social Media Has Strong Reactions to WNBA Star's Russian Prison Release

Brittney Griner is on her way home. The WNBA star has been released from Russian detention after the Biden administration worked out a deal where they would send international arms deal Viktor Bout back to Russia in exchange for Griner. Griner had been detained in Russia since February after officials found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. Last month, Griner began serving a nine-year sentence at a Russian penal colony after pleading guilty in July.

After Griner's release, Joe Biden said at the White House that he was "glad to be able to say Brittney is in good spirits," and she is ready to come home, according to CBS News. The administration was also looking to get Paul Whelan, an American corporate executive jailed in Russia, released but has not worked out a deal yet.

Griner, 32, has been playing for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA in 2013 and has been named an eight-time All-Star, led the WNBA in scoring twice and led the Mercury to a league title in 2014. Here's a look at fans reacting to Griner's release.