Brittney Griner: Social Media Has Strong Reactions to WNBA Star's Russian Prison Release
Brittney Griner is on her way home. The WNBA star has been released from Russian detention after the Biden administration worked out a deal where they would send international arms deal Viktor Bout back to Russia in exchange for Griner. Griner had been detained in Russia since February after officials found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. Last month, Griner began serving a nine-year sentence at a Russian penal colony after pleading guilty in July.
After Griner's release, Joe Biden said at the White House that he was "glad to be able to say Brittney is in good spirits," and she is ready to come home, according to CBS News. The administration was also looking to get Paul Whelan, an American corporate executive jailed in Russia, released but has not worked out a deal yet.
Griner, 32, has been playing for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA in 2013 and has been named an eight-time All-Star, led the WNBA in scoring twice and led the Mercury to a league title in 2014. Here's a look at fans reacting to Griner's release.
Safe
Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022
She is safe.
She is on a plane.
She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT
One person responded: "It is a relief that Brittney Griner has been released. It's OK to be happy for her and her family, and still want Paul Whelan to get released too. Both of those feelings are not exclusive."
Billie Jean King
Brittney Griner is free!
After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap.
Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 8, 2022
One Twitter user responded: "Great work by the administration in getting Brittney home. I'm sure her family is so relieved, Kudos to the negotiators."
Hillary Clinton
Brittney Griner is coming home.
Just incredibly good news.
Thank you to President Biden and everyone in the administration who made this happen, as well as the advocates who pushed for it. https://t.co/xwAIyArOoK— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 8, 2022
Another person said: "This really brought me to tears to see Brittney Griner had been released! What a happy day!"
Issue with Money
Glad Brittney Griner will spend the holidays with her wife and family. Still outrageous what Russian govt put her through using her as a political pawn. Also unjust she had to work abroad in the first place to compensate for shitty wages women pro ball players get compared to men https://t.co/t4Az1OrIeW— Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) December 8, 2022
One person responded: "They make less than men because it's not as popular as the NBA. They don't make as much money on tickets or the merch. If they aren't making NBA money, they aren't going to pay NBA salaries."
Message for Griner
Dear Brittney Griner,
I hope you now appreciate the country that traded you for a terrorist and chose you over a marine.— Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) December 8, 2022
One person responded: "Both of these things can be true: We can be happy that Brittney Griner is coming home, and disappointed that Paul Whelan isn't."
Barack Obama
Grateful for the long-overdue release of Brittney Griner today from Russian custody. Kudos to @POTUS and his administration for the difficult diplomatic work involved to make it happen. We’re looking forward to having Brittney back home. https://t.co/G5yKliRoxd— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 8, 2022
One person replied: "So happy for her and her family but I don't understand how you don't push to make sure you get Whelan home with her. The marine who's been there 4 years passed over for the celeb basketball star there 9 months. My heart hurts for his family who must be having a lot of feelings."
Kamala Harris
Today, Brittney Griner’s wrongful detention in Russia finally ends and she is on her way home to be reunited with her family. Her release is the product of painstaking negotiations and @POTUS’ commitment to bring home every U.S. citizen wrongfully detained anywhere in the world.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 8, 2022
And one person asked: "Really? Why her? What makes her so special? She broke the law What about Paul Whelan and the other prisoners? Not fair"