Britney Spears Claimed She Broke Usain Bolt’s 100-Meter Dash World Record, Causing Confusion

It looks like Britney Spears is ready to compete in the Olympics next year. Last week, Spears went to Instagram to announce she holds the world record for the 100-meter dash, claiming she can run it in “six or seven seconds.” To get a better idea of how strong that is, Usain Bolt currently holds the record at 9.58 seconds.

In the now-deleted post, Spears wrote via NME: “Ran my first 5!!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key …. once I did that I hit 5 !!!!! Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop!!!!! 100 meter dash!!!” Spear’s post led to mass confusion by fans, but they also had fun with it.

Britney Spears claiming to have broken the 100m world record by nearly four seconds is my favourite self-isolation content of the week so far pic.twitter.com/RYPbBNKme5 — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) March 26, 2020

“The current men’s world record is 9.58 seconds, set by Jamaica’s Usain Bolt in 2009, while the women’s world record of 10.49 seconds set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988 was broken in 2020 by Britney Spears with a run of 5.97 seconds,” one fan wrote.

“My guess is she’s running 100 feet and doesn’t know there’s a difference between meters and feet,” another fan wrote.

“What if she did it, though?” a third fan added. “What if she actually did it, but has no idea that this is actually astonishing? And what if she doesn’t survive all this, and we end up losing the greatest sprinter in history without ever realising what she was capable of?”

“Maybe shaving her head made her more aerodynamic?” a fourth fan stated.

In another Instagram post (also deleted) Spears said she was joking about breaking the world record. She wrote: “Obviously I was joking about running the 100-meter dash in 5.97 seconds…the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds…but you better believe I’m coming for the world record.”

Bolt has not commented on the situation, but it’s probably not the first time he’s heard someone claiming to have broken his record. Bolt set the record in Berlin in 2009, and he also set the record for the 200-meter dash at the same event, the Berlin World Championships. Spears won’t be breaking any world record in track anytime soon, but she could be making a big move as her 13-year old son said she could be quitting music sometime in the future.