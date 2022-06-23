Brig Owens, Legendary NFL Safety, Dead at 79

Brig Owens, a legendary NFL safety who spent his entire career in Washington, died on Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced. He was 79 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. Owens is a member of the Washington Commaders Ring of Fame and is listed as one of the 80 greatest players in team history.

"Brig was a beloved part of our organization and community," the team said per NFL.com, "and was rightfully honored as a member of the 80 Greatest Players in Washington history and Washington Commanders Ring of Fame. He was not only a standout on the gridiron but also a well-respected and accomplished businessman in the Washington community. He was a man of great character, always there to help someone in need. Brig's impact on this community will never be forgotten."

Owens began his NFL in 1965 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He didn't see any action with the team and joined Washington in 1966 where he spent 12 seasons. He started in 123 of 156 games, recording 10 fumble recoveries and 36 interceptions. Owens also recorded five interceptions returned for touchdowns, and three of those came in his first two seasons in Washington.

Owens played college football at Cincinnati where he played quarterback, placekicker and punter. In his final year with the team, Owns led Cinciannti to a 10-1 record after posting 760 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, 658 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

"Our condolences go out to the Owens family for their loss," Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. "Brig was a tremendous student-athlete at the University of Cincinnati, and also a great player for Washington, but what's most impressive is the impact he had off the field and his commitment to helping young people. We were honored he stayed engaged with our university over the years. Brig's life as a student-athlete, entrepreneur and community leader can serve as an inspiration for us all."

Owens ranks second-all-time in Washington franchise history with 36 interceptions. He also recorded 686 interception return yards, which is the most in team history. Towards the end of his playing career, Owens enrolled in law school and helped lead the NFL Player's Association.