Brian Urlacher, Travis Kelce, DeMarco Murray Join Bid to Buy New York Mets

Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray have joined the bid with Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez to buy the New York Mets. The three are part of a group of investors who have already submitted an initial bid of $1.7 billion. According to the New York Post, Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen has made the top bid at $2 billion, but Mets COO Jeff Wilpon would prefer to see to Rodriguez and Lopez if the offer is close to the best bid when it's all said and done.

"Being a former athlete and having a chance to be a part of a group trying to purchase a professional team, it's pretty cool," Urlacher said to ESPN on Monday. "It's especially cool to be involved with Alex. Alex is the man. You've got Kelce, Joe Thomas, DeMarco Murray. It's great to be in a group with them."

Kelce also shared his thoughts on joining the bid to buy the Mets. He told ESPN it's a "crazy opportunity" and he's a big fan of Rodriguez. Kelce went on to say he's "thankful for the success that I've had in the NFL," which has led to him having an opportunity to become an owner of the Mets. "Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are a star-studded couple that have gotten to where they are because they work their tails off," Kelce added. "And they're good human beings."

There have been challenges for Rodriguez and Lopez when it comes to buying the Mets. Back in May, it was reported the couple ended their bid after "negotiations with potential partners failed to materialize." However, it looks like Rodriguez and Lopez are getting enough support to continue the process. Right now the group is standing by and waiting for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred when it comes to the next step. Rodriguez and Lopez have put down $300 million of their own money. The group of investors also includes NFL legend Joe Thomas two-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, and Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee.

Rodriguez never played for the Mets but spent the majority of his career with the New York Yankees. He's a future Hall of Famer, finishing his career with a .295 career batting average with 3,115 career hits and 696 career home runs.