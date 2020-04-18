Brett Favre Shows off Orange-Colored Hair During Quarantine

Brett Favre has a bold new look. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback appeared on CBS Sports HQ Friday and was asked to take off his hat. To everyone’s surprise, Favre showed off his new hair color: orange. Favre said his hair is normally gray/silver and wanted to try something new.

“Consider this quarantine Week 4,” Favre said during the interview. Next week, I may go with pink. So stay tuned.” Favre went on to say his daughter had a hand in him changing his hair color. He said: “My daughter and two of her classmates had been quarantined at the house. The said ‘Hey dad, let’s make a Tik Tok. I tried my hand at that. My dancing was terrible. We got on coloring hair, I said ‘I color my hair.’ We’re quarantined, call me crazy. We tried a blonde first, but I think it was too close to my sliver hair, it didn’t do anything. I said, ‘Let’s go with something crazy like orange. So here we are.”

What if we told you that this interview involved an orange-haired Brett Favre talking about TikTok? pic.twitter.com/BO008pdFT1 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 17, 2020

It would have been interesting to see Favre have orange hair during his playing day. However, it’s unlikely that wouldn’t have happened as he never messed with his hair when he was in the NFL. Besides being in quarantine and changing his hair color, Favre has been enjoying the retired life. He left the NFL after the 2010 season, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. Recently, Favre shared his thoughts on Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he was not surprised by the move.

“I’m not surprised,” he said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, per Fox News. “When I heard the news, I didn’t get chill-bumps, but I almost did. I could feel the hair on the back of my neck standing up because this is a shocker to a lot of people. The things that he has done in New England and what he has meant to that – not just the team, but the fan base – goes without saying. I mean, the best that’s ever played. And the good thing is that he has the ability to make any decision he chooses whether he wants to play or doesn’t want to play, whether it be in New England or somewhere else. He deserves that. Just a class act. Just a tremendous football player and leader.”