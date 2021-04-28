Braves Make Major Announcement on Fan Attendance for 2021 Season

✖

The Atlanta Braves are making a big move when it comes to their fan attendance for the rest of the 2021 season. On Wednesday, the team announced they will allow 100% capacity for their games at Truist Park starting on Friday, May 7. For the month of April, the Braves allowed 33% capacity for the first homestand and 50% percent for the second homestand, which is going on right now.

“We have had great success welcoming our fans back safely to Truist Park,” said Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Atlanta Braves. “Our outdoor environment, the demand from our season ticket holders and fans to watch us play in person plus safety measures which are in place make it feel that now is the right time to get back to full capacity at Truist Park.”

For fans attending Braves games, there are modified health and safety measures including wearing a face covering unless actively eating or drinking, cashless concessions, mobile ticketing and ordering, and a no bag policy. The Braves also said "Revisions to the seating capacity or other health and safety measures will be subject to continuous review throughout the season. According to CBS Sports, most MLB teams are allowing between 20 and 45% capacity at home games. At the start of the season, the Texas Rangers allowed 100% capacity for their home opener, which led to some backlash from President Joe Biden.

"Well, that's a decision they made. I think it's a mistake," Biden said to ESPN at the time. "They should listen to Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, the scientists and the experts. But I think it's not responsible." Globe Life Field can seat 40,300 people and is the only Major League Baseball Stadium to allow 100% capacity on Opening Day. Fans will be required to wear masks except when eating or drinking at their seats. The opener is set for April 5, and after the game, certain parts of Globe Life Field will have "distanced seating" sections that will have more space between occupied seats.

The Braves opened Truist park in 2017, and it was called SunTrust Park at the time. The name was changed in January 2020, but fans weren't allowed to attend games during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Braves were scheduled to host the All-Star game at Truist Park in July, but the game was pulled due to Georgia's new voting laws.