Bradlee LaMontagne, Johns Hopkins University Wrestler, Dead at 21 Following Boating Accident

Bradlee LaMontagne, a wrestler from Johns Hopkins University, died in a boating accident in Mexico. He was 21 years old. The accident happened on Dec. 10 when he was hit by a boat while swimming in Cozumel, Mexico, according to WAVY-TV.

"He came to Hopkins because he wanted to change the world and he made a difference to every one of his teammates, to the community of Hopkins. His energy, his smile was contagious," Johns Hopkins’ University Head Wrestling Coach Keith Norris, said when talking about LaMontagne. In his obituary, LaMontagne's family said they are "deeply in shock and saddened beyond repair" over the loss.

"We will always remember the witty, goofy humor, the biggest and best hugs, the warm smiles, the confidence and the joyful willingness to embrace everything that would come his way," the family said via The Virginian-Pilot. "We will never be the same without Bubba." LaMontagne was a biology major and is considered a "master scuba diver." Brittany Claridge, assistant director of Orientation and First-Year Experience at Johns Hopkins, said LaMontagne cared about others which led to him being drawn to service and mentorship.

"Not only was he a bright light to those new students he supported, he also brought light to the staff and peer leaders he engaged with as well," Claridge said on the school's website. "Whether it was wearing a banana costume during training or wrestling with his family during First Year Mentor calls, I could always count on Bradlee to bring us joy. I think 'joy' is the word that encapsulates him best. There is not a facet of this community that will not feel this loss."

LaMontagne posted a 23-24 record during his sophomore season and finished fourth in both the Centennial Conference and NCAA Southeast Regional championship meets. He just missed out on qualifying for the NCAA Division III Championships.

"He taught the team to embrace life, never give up, and to put others in front of ourselves. Bradlee wanted to change the world," Lee said on the school's website. "He has certainly made an impact on Hopkins Wrestling. Bradlee will be missed and never forgotten." A scholarship fund was created in honor of LaMontagne through the Great Neck Wrestling Club. There will be a closed church service for LaMontagne's family on Monday, Dec. 21.