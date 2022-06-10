Bodybuilder Reveals Brutal Injury Photos After Nearly Fatal Fall out of Window

✖

A bodybuilder just shared the injuries he suffered in a near-fall death last month. Calum von Moger took to Instagram to show he was battered, bruised and deeply cut on all parts of his body after reportedly crashing through a second-story window in early May. Along with photos, von Moger shares a video of him from a hospital bed, and he needed stitches to close wounds on different parts of his body.

It was reported that von Moger, 31, suffered a spine injury in the fall. He was in a medically induced coma because the fall was so severe, and in the video, von Moger wrote, "What waking up from a bad dream looks like..." von Moger added that "it's nice to be alive" and that fans for their "well wishes and prayers," according to TMZ Sports.

.@CalumvonMoger is back on IG posting some gnarly fkn injuries after an attempted s-cide



Guy has lived a very extreme and interesting life, inspiration to many. Glad to see he's alive and doing ok. pic.twitter.com/gdPLsPCwtj — JP (@DngerousFreedom) June 5, 2022

According to multiple reports, von Moger returned home from the hospital in late May. In an Instagram Story, von Moger said he still has a "long road ahead to recover from this one." While von Moger is known for his work in bodybuilding, he found fame after starring in the movie Bigger as he played a young Arnold Schwarzenegger. von Moger then appeared in the Netflix Series Generation 2 and then modeled for Gucci in 2019. He earned his IFBB pro card in November 2020 after winning the Classic Physique division NPC Universe.

Calum von moger bon rétablissement !!! pic.twitter.com/BLO6skUEdG — cortex (@cortex91crime) June 6, 2022

When von Moger recently moved back to his home country of Australia, he reportedly was dealing with multiple legal issues that he addressed in March. "Everyone has a past," von Moger wrote on Instagram. "We've all been through hard times. I admit, I messed up bad many times. But I don't care about dwelling on negative thoughts of the past. All I care about is that I learn from my mistakes and become a better person. I'm trying my hardest to stay strong but I have my days too.

"The Media will always focus on the negative news to get our attention and start gossip. But the positive achievements I've done in my life far outweigh the muck-ups I had along the way that I can swear on. Anyway, All I can ask is for your forgiveness so I can keep moving forward on the right path again."