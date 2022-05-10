Bodybuilder Calum Von Moger Reportedly Seriously Injured

✖

Bodybuilder Calum Von Moger reportedly jumped through a second-story window and is currently in the ICU for his injuries. According to Nick Trigili from the Bodybuilding & BS YouTube Channel, the incident happened on May 6, and Von Moger was allegedly "high on meth." Trigili claimed the bodybuilder "jumped through the window" and "damaged his spine to the point he couldn't walk."

It was also reported by Trigili that Von Moger was allegedly kicked out of the house which was owned by his parents as they found the house in a complete mess. The incident reportedly happened at Von Moger's new living place, which Trigili mentioned in another video that allegedly belonged to the parents. Generation Iron is also reporting that VonMoger underwent surgery and is currently in recovery.

Von Moger, 31, has been off the map the past year when it comes to bodybuilding after moving back to his home county of Australia. According to Generation Iron, Von Moger faced various legal issues while in Australia and addressed the issues in an Instagram post back in March. "Everyone has a past," Von Moger wrote. "We've all been through hard times. I admit, I messed up bad many times. But I don't care about dwelling on negative thoughts of the past. All I care about is that I learn from my mistakes and become a better person. I'm trying my hardest to stay strong but I have my days too.

"The Media will always focus on the negative news to get our attention and start gossips. But the positive achievements I've done in my life far outweigh the muck-ups I had along the way that I can swear on. Anyway, All I can ask is for your forgiveness so I can keep moving forward on the right path again."

Von Moger originally found fame after starring in the movie Bigger as he played a young Arnold Schwarzenegger. He then appeared in the Netflix series Generation Iron 2 and was a mode for Gucci in 2019. In November 2020, Von Moger earned his IFBB pro card after winning the Classic Physique division NPC Universe. In his career, Von Moger won the WFF Mr. Universe title in 2015 and the NPC Irongames Championships in 2016 before dealing with multiple injuries.