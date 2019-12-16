Body Found in Portable Bathroom at Baltimore Ravens Stadium

A body was discovered in a portable bathroom in an M&T Bank Stadium parking lot in Baltimore on Sunday according to the Baltimore Sun. The stadium is home to the NFL‘s Baltimore Ravens. Police received a call at 2 p.m. local time to stadium Lot G-3 where they found the person dead. The person was not identified at the time and the cause of death has yet to be determined. The Baltimore Sun said this is the second time this year a person had died at a portable bathroom at the stadium this year.

The Ravens didn’t have a game on Sunday because they played against the New York Jets last Thursday night. The game was played at the M&T Bank Stadium but it’s unclear if the body was there during the game or not.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Ravens won that game 42-21, giving them the best record in the NFL with a 12-2 mark. Along with having the league’s best record, the Ravens feature the MVP favorite Lamar Jackson who rushed for 86 yards and threw five touchdown passes against the Jets. Jackson also made NFL history on Thursday night as he passed Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback.

“It’s pretty cool,” Jackson told reporters after the game when talking about breaking Vick’s record. “[Vick was] my favorite player growing up. It’s amazing, and I’m going to cherish that forever and just got to keep it going. Records are made to be broken, like [Vick] said. I heard him say that, and it’s an honor for me to do it.”

“Lamar, I just want to say congratulations on making history,” Vick said, according to ESPN. “One of many milestones that you will surpass in your career. Best of luck in everything that you do. You deserve it. Keep up the hard work, and I’ll always be rooting for you.”

So far this season, Jackson has thrown for 2,889 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns. He leads the NFL in touchdown passes and rushing yards per carry at 6.9.

Jackson and the Ravens have two more games remaining in the regular season. If they win those two games, they will have home field advantage throughout the entire postseason.