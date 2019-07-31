NFL Good Guys Help Community Before Training Camp

Training camp is here for each NFL team and while this means football is back, this is not the best time for a few players because of holdouts and cuts. Which is why players who do good in the community should be praised which is what Adam Lefoke of Bleacher Report did with his recent thread on Twitter.

The start of camp is known for a few players not showing up. There are rookies who have yet to sign their contract and there are veterans who are looking to get more money. An example of this is New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas as he did not report to camp until he got a five-year $100 million deal.

But even if players report to camp and work hard, a ton of them will be cut before the start of the regular season. Right now, each team is allowed to have 90 players on the roster but that has to be cut to down to 53 after the final preseason game.

LB Bobby Wagner – Seattle Seahawks

Props to the legend @Bwagz ✊

Instead of partying during the closing hours of contract talks, Wagner spent 6 hours in his van providing supplies & hot meals for the homeless…#NFLGoodGuys pic.twitter.com/hjaHkmSA6c — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) July 29, 2019

Bobby Wagner is one of the best linebackers in football right now. But when he’s off the field, he’s in his van feeding the homeless and providing them with supplies. The star linebacker did this on the heels of signing a three-year, $54 million contract extension.

Wagner has put together a strong career, as he’s been named to the Pro Bowl five times, named to the All-Pro First Team four times and he helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2013.

WR DeSean Jackson – Philadelphia Eagles

Wagner has called Seattle home for 7 seasons.@DeSeanJackson11 is back for his 7th season in Philly.

He originally left on claims that clouded his character.

His character is clear ✊#NFLGoodGuys pic.twitter.com/zLdjHyS9Q3 — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) July 29, 2019

DeSean Jackson loves to burn defenders on the field. But when he’s away from the game, he’s not leaving anyone behind as he spends time on the streets handing out meals to the homeless.

Jackson returns to the Eagles after spending the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was originally a member of the Eagles from 2008-2013 and made a name for himself, being named to the Pro Bowl three times and was named to the All-Pro Second Team in 2009.

DT Harrison Phillips – Buffalo Bills

The dope thing about #NFLGoodGuys…they restore some communities and strengthen others. @horribleharry99 gave 120 kids the time of their lives.

Kids who live at risk or who have developmental differences 🤝 pic.twitter.com/bOorgERNd4 — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) July 29, 2019

Harrison Phillips might not be a household name, but 120 kids will never forget him, hosting a camp for those who live at risk or have developmental differences. It looks like the camp was held in the Bills indoor facility which is off-limits to the public.

Phillips was drafted by the Bills in the third round last year. In his rookie season, the Stanford alum recorded 35 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Anthony Lynn – Los Angels Chargers head coach

It’s not just at home…

It’s also not just players.

The @Chargers Anthony Lynn BUILT A SCHOOL in Tanzania for 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ students. Dude is the man 🙌#NFLGoodGuys pic.twitter.com/mm1plHndaG — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) July 29, 2019

With Anthony Lynn being the head coach of the Los Angels Chargers, he’s a very busy man during the summer. However, he still made time to visit Tanzania and help build a school for 300 kids.

Lynn was hired to be the Chargers head coach in 2017 after spending time as an assistant coach for multiple teams since 2000. In 2018, he led the Chargers to a 12-4 record and an appearance in the divisional round of the playoffs.

CB Josh Norman – Washington Redskins

International aid also happens at home. For the second straight year, @J_No24 donated time and money to Migrant Centers in the midst of a border crisis.



He continues to step up when people are in need 💪#NFLGoodGuys pic.twitter.com/9R04UYj7Gw — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) July 29, 2019

Josh Norman loves to talk trash on Sunday’s. But when it comes to community work, the star cornerback is nothing like his character on the field. With the border crisis going on Norman took time to visit migrant centers and donate money which is needed.

Norman signed with the Redskins after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers. His most notable season was in 2015 when he posted 56 tackles, four interceptions and 18 passes defended.

Indianapolis Colts

Imagine running out of gas and @MarkGlowinski73 pushes you to safety 😂



Imagine breaking down on the side of the road and @dsleon45 changes your tire 🤣



Indy drivers, the #Colts got your back lol#NFLGoodGuys pic.twitter.com/yCW2MVvO0U — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) July 29, 2019

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Mark Glowinski and linebacker Darius Leonard have your back if you’re driving in their city. As the video shows above, Glowinski pushes a car that ran out of gas to safety and Leonard is shown changing a flat tire.

Fans have to love this from the two Colts players who were key to the team’s success last year. Glowinski became the starting right guard midway through the year and Leonard was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after posting 163 tackles, seven sacks and two interceptions.

New Orleans Saints

Oh, and if your wheelchair can’t even make it to the airport, the #Saints got you covered…@Cantguardmike, @camjordan94, @MarcusJD84 and 9 other teammates built a wheelchair ramp for a disabled fan.



A dozen vets doing what’s right ✊#NFLGoodGuys pic.twitter.com/If9J2IwlL1 — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) July 29, 2019

The New Orleans Saints are one of the best teams in the NFL, but they also might be the best team when it comes to community work. A dozen Saints players including defensive end Cameron Jordan, wide receiver Michael Thomas and defensive end Marcus Davenport helped build an armchair ramp for a disabled fan.

The Saints finished the 2018 season with a 13-3 record and they reached the NFC Championship game. They look to be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.