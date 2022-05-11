Bob Lanier, Basketball Hall of Fame Center, Dead at 73

✖

Bob Lanier, an NBA Hall of Fame center who spent the majority of his time with the Detroit Pistons, died on Tuesday, the league announced. He was 73 years old. The NBA said in a statement that Lanier died after a short illness. Before his death, Lanier was a global ambassador for the NBA.

"Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. "For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game's values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere. It was a labor of love for Bob, who was one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever been around. His enormous influence on the NBA was also seen during his time as President of the National Basketball Players Association, where he played a key role in the negotiation of a game-changing collective bargaining agreement."

Super Sky Point to Bob Lanier, who averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game over a 15-year NBA career while wearing size 22 sneakers. He is perhaps best remembered by American aviator Roger Murdock as a hell of a hard man to drag up and down the court for 48 minutes. #RIP pic.twitter.com/iOKktBAMTi — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) May 11, 2022

Lanier was selected No. 1 overall by the Pistons in 1970. He was with the Pistons for 10 years before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in 1980. In his career, Lanier was selected to the All-Star team eight times and was named All-Star Game MVP in 1974. He averaged 20.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

"As fierce and as dominant as Bob was on the court, he was equally kind and impactful in the community," the Pistons said in a statement, per ESPN. "As an ambassador for both the Pistons organization and the NBA, he represented our league, our franchise and our fans with great passion and integrity. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bob's family and friends."

Following his playing career, Lanier became an assistant coach for Golden State Warriors in 1995 before taking over as the interim head coach after Don Nelson resigned. He went 12-25, and the Warrior found a new head coach the following season. Lanier played college basketball at St. Bonaventure and was a consensus first-team All-American in 1970. His No. 31 is retired at St. Bonaventure while his No. 16 is retired by the Pistons and Bucks.