Bills vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Thanksgiving means eating a lot of food, but it also means consuming a lot of football. And it’s a tradition for the Dallas Cowboys to play a home game on Thanksgiving as they entertain the Buffalo Bills. The game will air on CBS and will kick off a 4:30 p.m. ET. Because it’s a nationally televised game, the NFL app will stream the AFC versus NFC battle. As for who will be calling the game, Jim Nantz will be doing the play-by-play and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be the color commentator.

Both teams are looking to solidify their positions in the playoffs. The Cowboys are 6-5 and are in first place in the NFC East. The Buffalo Bills are 8-3 and they are in second place in the AFC East.

Despite being on top of the division, the Cowboys are a team that is dealing with some issues. On Sunday, the team fell to the New England Patriots and team owner Jerry Jones called out the coaching staff for not getting the job done.

“Special teams is a total reflection of coaching,” Jones said.”To me, special teams is 100 percent coaching. It’s 100 percent coaching. It’s strategy.

“It’s having players ready. … Special teams is nothing but coaching. Special teams is effort. Special teams is savvy. Special teams is thinking.”

Jones went on to say that fundamentals were another big reason the Cowboys lost a game they probably should have won.

“This is very frustrating,” Jones said. “It’s frustrating just to be reminded that some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today. … With the makeup of this team, I shouldn’t be this frustrated.”

As far as Garrett goes, he’s not taking the criticism too personally because he knows the coaching staff and players have to be better.

“We always can coach better. We always can play better,” Garrett said. “That’s the way we look at it. We can always learn from our experiences. Certainly, there were some good things in the game we can build on and there’s plenty of stuff we need to correct as we go forward.”

The Bills come into the game with a lot of momentum as they have won their last two contests. Quarterback, Josh Allen has been putting work on the ground and in the air as he has thrown 15 touchdown passes while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground, which leads the team.