Ben Roethlisberger Fans Sound off on His Reported Golf- and Beer-Filled Offseason Workout Routine
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury during a Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He underwent surgery and has been recovering with every intention of returning for 2020. However, some fans don't quite agree with his methods.
FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer recently did a question and answer segment for The Athletic. One of these questions revolved around the Steelers and how Roethlisberger will be able to rebound from his 2019 injury. Specifically, there were questions about the veteran QB's training regiment. Glazer responded by writing that Roethlisberger primarily relies on a training program featuring leisure activities and beer.
"First of all, let's not put the words fitness and Ben Roethlisberger together, they are allergic to each other," Glazer wrote about Roethlisberger's training program. "There is no fitness in Ben Roethlisberger. His idea of a great off-season workout program is doing one yoga session, playing golf, and drinking some beer."
When this quote surfaced, many fans reacted by proclaiming that the beer and golf is the reason for routine injuries and the Steelers failing to win a Super Bowl since the end of the 2008 season. Others said that he has put together a Hall of Fame-worthy career and is allowed to enjoy his final years. Whether or not the fans agreed with Roethlisberger's training, they had plenty of comments.
Yeah it shows. Hurt constantly and the endurance of a 2nd grade science teacher.— Matt Comnick (@mattcomnick) May 7, 2020
Word to Big Ben Roethlisberger,
ain’t nothing a few beers and bicep curls can’t fix 💪😂— Derek Hryn (@DerekHryn) May 8, 2020
Fitness! pic.twitter.com/xcvOFexZah— Across The Bridge (@ATBPGH) May 7, 2020
I Drank Beer And Threw A Football 100 Yards: The Ben Roethlisberger Workout Plan https://t.co/o8wP5E0Wke— charles (#1 social distancing fan) mcdonald (@FourVerts) May 6, 2020
@JayGlazer hey can you actually PROVE to America that Ben Roethlisberger’s workout regimen is just yoga and drinking beer??? If so, please PROVE IT!!!! Ridiculous you are!!! Saying things, throwing people under the bus WITHOUT PROOF!!!! C’mon show America you’re PROOF!!!— Stacy Hawn (@stacy_hawn) May 6, 2020
2x super bowl champ with that— • (@elitejoshth) May 7, 2020
May 7, 2020
I feel like if you’ve ever watched him in the pocket you already knew— Mitchell (@mhove0725) May 7, 2020
8th all time passing yards, 9th all time passing TDs (about to pass Eli in both), 12th all time completion%, 6th all time in 4th Quarter comebacks, 2x SB champ/6x Pro Bowler, 144-71-1 career record. pic.twitter.com/tdAQvFQpRx— Tyler (@Pweach) May 7, 2020
Why is this being posted? Where’s the legitimacy to this? Completely out of left field for him to say that and yet another generalized hot take when it comes to Ben.— Austin Pasquale (@GoldSulftin) May 7, 2020
2X Super Bowl winning QB, 6X Pro BowlQB, Offensive rookie of the year and 2X NFL Passing Yardage leader.— Ken Boyle (@KBalmostheaven) May 7, 2020
Jay’s a fool, who is looking for attention.
is that why he's fat and gets hurt every year?— Paul (@varietypaul) May 7, 2020
I’d argue top 10!— Charles Smith (@CmanSmith67) May 7, 2020
It shows since he looks like a trucker.— Joe Not So Exotic (@jones_sticky) May 7, 2020