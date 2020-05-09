Ben Roethlisberger Fans Sound off on His Reported Golf- and Beer-Filled Offseason Workout Routine

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury during a Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He underwent surgery and has been recovering with every intention of returning for 2020. However, some fans don't quite agree with his methods.

FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer recently did a question and answer segment for The Athletic. One of these questions revolved around the Steelers and how Roethlisberger will be able to rebound from his 2019 injury. Specifically, there were questions about the veteran QB's training regiment. Glazer responded by writing that Roethlisberger primarily relies on a training program featuring leisure activities and beer.

"First of all, let's not put the words fitness and Ben Roethlisberger together, they are allergic to each other," Glazer wrote about Roethlisberger's training program. "There is no fitness in Ben Roethlisberger. His idea of a great off-season workout program is doing one yoga session, playing golf, and drinking some beer."

When this quote surfaced, many fans reacted by proclaiming that the beer and golf is the reason for routine injuries and the Steelers failing to win a Super Bowl since the end of the 2008 season. Others said that he has put together a Hall of Fame-worthy career and is allowed to enjoy his final years. Whether or not the fans agreed with Roethlisberger's training, they had plenty of comments.