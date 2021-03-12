Becky Lynch Posts Emotional Message After Father's Death

✖

Becky Lynch announced on Instagram that her father died on Thursday morning. The WWE Superstar talked about what her dad meant to her and how supportive he was of her making the move to pro wrestling. In the tribute, Lynch posted a series of photos of her and her father over the years.

"My Dad passed away this morning," Lynch wrote. "My god was he a great Dad. My brother and I never had a seconds doubt that he loved us unconditionally. He was proud of us no matter what. Not for what we did, but for who we were. The rest was just details for my pops."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Man (@beckylynchwwe)

Lynch went on to talk about how she could go to him for anything. "I used to always go to him with the most trivial of problems or concerns because I knew he would never judge," Lynch continued. "In my weird teenage years, he never batted an eyelid. 'She’s just being herself' - he’d say, and would let me get back to my strange clothes and dog collar chokers." Lynch also wrote that her father believed in her when she made the jump to being a pro wrestler.

"When I told him I wanted to be a wrestler he never doubted me for a second even though I did," she wrote. "And when I would worry about taking risks he’d tell me 'it’s an adventure Missy, enjoy it'- how right he was. My Dad was a character, a gent, an athlete, an intellectual and a creator. He was always full of positivity and ready to have the chats with anyone he crossed paths with, making friends at every turn. Such a charmer he was with his unmistakable, slightly regal voice and love of storytelling."

The death of Lynch's father comes after Lynch giving birth to her daughter that she had with Seth Rollins. "I wish that he would have met his baby granddaughter," she stated. "He would have gotten a great kick out of her and she would have adored him. “She’s a great laugh”- as he would say. Though I know he was so happy to have lived to know she’s alive. I hope I can approach parenting the same way my Dad did with us."