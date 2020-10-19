Bears' Nick Foles Shouts Out Meek Mill After Win Against Panthers

✖

The Chicago Bears are now 5-1 after beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and Nick Foles showed love to hip-hop artist Meek Mill. After the game, Foles talked about how the team played a song from Meek Mill. Foles was on the Philadelphia Eagles team that won the Super Bowl during the 2017-18 season, and Meek Mill, a Philadelphia native, was the artist of choice when they were in the locker room.

"It reminded me of Philly a little bit, you know," Foles said. "I'm not going to lie, that got my juices going, so shout out to Meek." Foles also said the Meek Mill song that was playing in the locker room was "Dreams and Nightmares." "It brought back a memory for me that was exciting " Foles added. "I might have gotten up and dance a little bit. I'm more country, maybe some Christian rap. But I'll tell you what, if Meek comes on with that song, I get rolling."

“I'm more like country, maybe some christian rap, but I'll tell you what if @MeekMill comes up with that song I get rolling." 😂 pic.twitter.com/6hXn1OuvWq — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 19, 2020

Foles is happy as the Bears have the second-best record in the NFC. And while the wins haven't been pretty, a win is a win in the NFL. "Would you rather lose pretty or win ugly?" Foles said during his postgame press conference. "I think that we'd rather win ugly." Bears head coach Matt Nagy talked about the team being 5-1 after Sunday's win and said there are a few things the team needs to work on moving forward.

"We know that across the board on offense right now there's different things we can get better at, and that's everybody, myself included," Nagy said during a press conference to reporters on Monday. "I saw yesterday, I saw what Nick (Foles) said, what did he say, 'Would you rather win ugly or lose pretty?' That kind of sums it up there. But the best part of what he said, right, is that we all care, and we all gotta do whatever we can to get this thing fixed." Since 2000, the Bears have reached the playoffs five times including one Super Bowl appearing in the 2006 season. Their only Super Bowl win was in the 1985 season, but the team has won a total of nine league championships.