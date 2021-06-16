Bears' Jimmy Graham Recounts Scary Rollover Car Accident

✖

Jimmy Graham admits he's lucky he didn't suffer any serious injuries when he was involved in a single-car rollover accident in Miami back in March. Prior to the start of the Chicago Bears' three-day minicamp, Graham recounted the details of the crash, which included swerving to avoid a disabled car in the center lane of the highway.

"I was on the turnpike, and I saw a cop going kind of down this off-ramp with his lights off, he was reversing, so I got over two lanes and the sun is kind of coming up," Graham said to reporters on Tuesday, per ESPN. "So as I'm going over [a] hill, I look up and there is a disabled vehicle in the center lane, and I'm going about 90 mph. Probably about 15 yards away [from the disabled car], I swerved to the left and barely missed him, but I was headed for a bridge so I kind of had to make a last-minute decision, so I decided to turn right and flip it to avoid jumping that [bridge]."

Graham went to say that he "ended up rolling four times" and "skidded on the roof for about 100 yards." He was driving to the airport with his dog Ginger and both were able to walk away without any major injuries. But the Bears tight end knows things could have been more severe.

"I was talking to the cop, right after the accident, and talking to my mechanic, and it really felt like a game. Everything was really slow. I can remember making every decision. I can actually remember my phone floating up in the air - I could see the time. I just knew it wasn't my time. I was like there is no way I'm going die over something this stupid. But obviously, I was extremely lucky."

Graham is entering his second season with the Bears after signing a two-year, $16 million contract in March 2020. In his first season with the Bears, Graham caught 50 passes for 456 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games. Graham was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round in 2010. In his five seasons with the Saints, Graham was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and was named to the All-Pro Team twice. He also spent three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and two seasons with the Green Bay Packers.