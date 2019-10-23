Instagram Influencer ‘Bazooka Arms’ Crushed by Oleg Mongol in MMA Fight

Kirill Tereshin, who is an Instagram influencer also known as “Bazooka Arms,” took on a Russian blogger named Oleg Mongol in an MMA fight at the Russian Republic of Khakassia. And to say things did not go well for Bazooka Arms would be accurate as he lost to Mongol via tapout. Tereshin was able to exchange punches with Mongol to start off. But because of his big arms, Tereshin began to tire and that led to Mongol going in for the victory.

Tereshin, 23 got his large arms by experimenting with Synthanol back in 2017 in order to get the world’s biggest biceps. But when something like that is done, major risks are involved which include nerve damage and cysts.

“In order to reach such a size, you need to inject litres into your arms,” Tereshin said via Yahoo Sports.

Tereshin also said he got really sick after injecting the Synthanol.

“I was doing it and getting a fever of up to 40 degrees, I was lying in bed, feeling like I was dying, but then it all turned out fine,” he said.

Earlier this summer, Tereshin told The Sun he’s trying to raise money to save his arms as they were deteriorating.

“I used to go to the gym for two years before being called up for military service. In the army, I was worried that I would have a hard time and lose weight so I decided to try Synthol oil,” he said.

“When I finished military service, I began to transform myself and did everything at home. My mum was very worried about what I was doing, but we are okay now that she knows Synthol can be removed.

“In the beginning, I wanted to inject Synthol oil into other parts of my body, but then the problems started and I stopped using it.”

His arms led to a big following on Instagram. As of Wednesday, Tereshin had over 445,000 followers and when he talked to The Sun this past summer he said he was being attacked online.

“Online, many people treat me badly. In real life, they want to take photos with me,” he said. “I am known in many countries and I am sure I have fans in the UK too.”

Tereshin is currently engaged to blogger Victoria Yakynina.