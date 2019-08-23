Former NFL Lineman Barry Bennett and Wife Carol Found Dead, Son Sought as Suspect

Authorities in Minnesota are searching for a 22-year old man who is allegedly connected to the deaths of former NFL defensive lineman Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol. According to the Minnesota Star-Tribune, the bodies of the couple were found on Wednesday when a friend went to the home for a welfare check. The friend discovered Barry Bennett’s body first which led to the 911 call. Police found the wife’s body shortly after.

Before Barry passed away, he was a teacher in Long Prairie, Minnesota. When people in the area heard the news of his passing, they were in shock.

“It hit hard this morning,” Jon Kringen said who is superintendent for the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle School District. “Everyone was in shock when they heard. It’s impossible to comprehend that this could happen. People are lost for understanding. … He and his wife were good people.”

Bennett played in the NFL from 1978-1988 and he spent time with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. Once the Vikings heard the news, they released a statement on social media.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of former Vikings player Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol,” the Vikings said. “Our thoughts are with their friends and family during this difficult time.

The son, who has been identified as Dylan Bennett, has been named the suspect according to NBC News. The vehicle that has been connected to Dylan, was recently found outside Minnesota.

“Based on information gathered during the investigation, it is determined that there is no threat to public safety at this time,” said Todd County Sheriff Steve Och in a statement.

In his 11 seasons in the NFL, Barry Bennett played in 132 career games with 79 starts. Ther are is not stats recorded for Bennett until the 1982 season, which is the first season the NFL kept track of sacks. In that year, Bennett only recorded one sack with the Jets and he also had one sack in 1983. However, Bennett was able to pick up his game in 1984 as he tallied four sacks and four fumble recoveries. And in 1985, Bennett had a breakout year, tallying 7.5 sacks which for a career-high. He would only record six sacks the next two seasons and he only played in two games in 1988 which was his final NFL season.