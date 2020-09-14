Baltimore Ravens Fill Stadium With Cardboard Cutouts of Teen Fan Who Recently Died of Cancer

✖

The Baltimore Ravens paid tribute to a teen superfan who recently died after battling cancer. On Sunday, the team filled a section of their home stadium with 575 cutouts of Mo Gaba, who died in July at the age of 14. There was also one cut out of his mother, Sonsy Gaba, who spoke about the impact her son made on the organization.

“It's hard to believe that my son left behind a legacy just being himself,” she said in a Twitter video on Friday. What he did in 14 years of his life, I can't help but be proud of him, I miss him, but I'm so proud of him." The section has been officially named "Mo's Rows" and will serve as "a tribute to the young fan who, with his positive outlook and zest for life, captured the hearts of countless Baltimoreans," the team said in a statement."

"The world has lost a beautiful spirit and a shining light," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Gaba's death, as reported by ESPN. "With his infectious laugh, amazing love of life and love of Baltimore sports, Mo captured the hearts of not only our organization but the entire state of Maryland." Gaba became popular in Baltimore five years ago when he secretly called 105.7 The Fan while his mother was at work. That led to him throwing out the first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game and then practicing with the Raves. At the 2019 NFL Draft, Gaba became the first person to announce a draft selection off a card written in braille. And just hours before his death, Gaba was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame.

Mo is ready 💜 pic.twitter.com/Z2KL0MNgS5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2020

"Seeing his name in the end zone at this game, it's gonna be a great moment," Sonsy Gaba added. "I'm looking forward to it." As reported by PEOPLE, Mo Gaba spent 75 percent of his life in hospitals and lost his sight as a baby after being diagnosed with a malignant tumor of the retina, which then spread to his lungs and brain. As for Sunday's game, the Ravens didn't disappoint "Mo's Rows" as the team took down the Cleveland Browns 38-6.