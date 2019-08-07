Baker Mayfield Refuses to Leave Field Until Every Soldier Gets an Autograph

Baker Mayfield was not about to leave a group of soldiers hanging. When the Cleveland Browns finished a practice this week, the star quarterback decided to stay on the field until every soldier got an autograph. The soldiers were very appreciative of the former Heisman Trophy winner for staying and he even took time to take selfies with them.

Browns were called off the field but Baker wouldn’t leave until he took a photo and signed autographs for every soldier who wanted one. Respect ✊ @brgridiron (via @H_Grove)pic.twitter.com/rLjWB3qgk8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 6, 2019

It’s very common for NFL players to sign autographs for fans who attend training camp, but for Mayfield to make sure every soldier there got an autograph is big and it’s of the many notable things he has done this year. Last month, Mayfield debuted his new mustache at the start of camp. Because of what he was able to do last year in Cleveland, he was able to get away with it.

“I would [agree],” Mayfield told Sports Illustrated. “It’s being the same guy every day, not really giving a sh– about what’s going on the outside, setting the expectations, and working for it. Really, taking pride in being a good teammate. … And speaking my mind.”

In 2018, the Browns finished the season with a 7-9 record. However, Mayfield took over as the starting quarterback in the early stages of the year and he compiled a 6-7 mark, throwing for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, only behind New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

One of the turning points of the season was when Mayfield led the Browns to a 28-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons and they went on to win four of their next six games. After the win, Mayfield had a response that drew national headlines.

“I just woke up feeling real dangerous,” he said, via Cleveland.com.

“Them saying they trust me enough to let the ball go, I was brought here for a reason so just go do my thing,” he said. “That obviously makes me feel comfortable when they say that.”

The Browns have been the laughing stock of the NFL lately as they have not reached the playoffs since 2002. But with Mayfield being a strong leader on the field and a stronger ambassador off the field, the Browns are looked as a hot team entering the 2019 season.