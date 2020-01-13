Antonio Brown Throws ‘Bag of D—s’ at Ex in Bizarre Florida Showdown Caught on Camera

Antonio Brown continues to go after his ex Chelsie Kyriss and the police. On Monday morning, Brown posted a video of him talking to officers from the Hollywood Police Department in Hollywood, Florida. The former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was seen yelling at police because he wanted Kyriss off his property. Brown said he kicked his ex out of his home but she was allowed on the property so she could take their three kids to school.

Brown claimed that Kyriss tried to steal one of his cars. He continued to scream at officers and Kyriss in front of the kids. And at the end of the video, Brown is seen throwing a bag of gummies, which Brown called a “bag of d—ks,” in the general direction where Kyriss was standing with the officers.

Twitter users had a lot to say about Brown’s latest outburst. One person wrote: “Antonio might get on a team sooner than later..the prison team.

“I mean with this type of behavior is he planning on running for President in 2020?” another Twitter user wrote.

“Imagine acting like this in front of your kids!!” a third person added.

This latest move by Brown is not a surprise based on his history. On the same day, Brown went to Twitter to attack the Hollywood Police Department.

“Hollywood police and I need a meeting unless I’m going to show their track record of my injustice consistently,” Brown wrote on Twitter.

Brown had a follow-up tweet as he wrote: “Canceled my 7 on 7 league for the kids at the Hollywood pal park then returned my check to me on video at the park while telling me if I come back it’s trespassing.”

What Brown is doing won’t help his chances of returning to the NFL. In September, Brown was cut by the Patriots due to a sexual assault allegation leveled against him. The league has interviewed Brown about the lawsuit against him, but the NFL has yet to make a decision on his future. If a team were to sign Brown for the 2020 season, it’s very possible he could be suspended at least the first four games of the year. Despite that, it’s likely he will get calls from teams once the season is over because he’s still one of the most talented wide receivers in the league.