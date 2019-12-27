Antonio Brown Reportedly Working out for Saints

Antonio Brown could be back in the NFL very soon. It has been recently reported that Brown has a workout scheduled with the New Orleans Saints on Friday. The former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver confirmed the news when he posted his workout waiver on social media which has now been deleted according to ESPN.

This doesn’t necessarily mean Brown will get a contract with the Saints because the team could just be doing their due diligence before they start their run in the playoffs. And even if Brown signs with the Saints, he could be put on the Commissioner’s Exempt List due to the league’s ongoing investigation of Brown’s legal issues including him being sued for sexual assault.

One of the reasons the Saints are looking at Brown could be the fact their star receiver, Michael Thomas, has been limited in practice this week due to an injured hand. However, ESPN reported that Thomas’s hand injury is not serious and Brown’s reported workout has nothing to do with Thomas.

Here is the not sideways waiver pic.twitter.com/wTy1yh2mdX — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 27, 2019

Brown has been waiting for an opportunity like this since he was released by the Patriots in September. He has attacked the NFL for dragging its feet on interviewing him as part of their investigation, but earlier this month Brown issued an apology to all NFL teams in hopes to get back in the league.

“To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback,” Brown wrote. “I look forward to competing and helping a team reach their goals.

“… I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance.”

Brown has his share of issues he’s currently dealing with, but he’s still considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He started his career with the Steelers in 2010 after being drafted by the team in the sixth round from Central Michigan. In his nine seasons with the Steelers, Brown was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, named to the All-Pro team five times and he was the NFL’s receptions leader in 2014 and 2015. He has been named to the 2010 All-Decade team by multiple media outlets.