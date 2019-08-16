Antonio Brown Hugs Crying Raiders Fan in Adorable Video

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown was all about showing love to a young fan who was very happy to meet him. After Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, Brown made his way to the fans and he singled out a young boy who was crying. The All-Pro wide receiver gave the fan one of his gloves a towel and then gave him a hug via TMZ.

This is great to see from Brown considering it hasn’t been the best month for him. Last week, it was reported that Brown would never play in the NFL again if he couldn’t play with his old helmet. However, once it was ruled that Brown had to play with a helmet that was NFL regulation, he released a statement which said he will be with the Raiders soon and he’s “excited for the season.”

As for his feet, Brown recently explained how they got frostbitten which has caused him to miss practice at training camp.

“I was trying cold therapy, they were covering my body and I got out and I felt my foot burning,” he said via ESPN. “So I was like, man, I felt a hot sensation. So the next 24 hours it swelled up, got really big, and I couldn’t really walk or put pressure. The doctor came over, drained a little out. Scalpel the next day, frickin’ scissors the next day, and just kind of let it leak all out. So as everything leaked all out, I was able to put a lot of pressure. Thankfully, my trainer was working me out; I can’t be on my feet, so I’m crawling in workouts, just getting other stuff done and have everything get better.”

It looks like all that is behind Brown and he can now focus on helping the Raiders be a contender this fall. And head coach Jon Gruden is happy to have him back.

“It was great to have him back,” he said to reporters after the game via Silver and Black Pride. “You know it’s been a strange, strange couple of weeks with frostbite and the helmet grievance. I can’t say that’s common, at least in my history in this league, but he weathered the storm, it’s great to see him out there with his teammates, he appears to be in great spirits, and he appears like he’s ready to get going here. That’s Antonio Brown. We’re excited about him. I’m excited about him and could [not] care less what anyone else says, I’m excited.”