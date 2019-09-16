Antonio Brown Makes History in First Game With New England Patriots

Antonio Brown played in his first game as a member of the New England Patriots on Sunday and he was able to do something no other NFL player has done before. Brown finished the game with four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown pass Brown caught from Brady was history-making for Brown as he became the first player in NFL history to catch a touchdown pass from Brady and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger according to NFL Research. Brown played for the Steelers from 2010-2018 and he caught 78 touchdown passes from Roethlisberger.

Along with helping the Patriots get the 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins, that was the only good thing happen to Brown this summer. And it was uncertain he was going to play on Sunday due to the fact he was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit last week. The accuser, Britney Taylor, said Brown assaulted her on three separate occasions, but she never filed a police report. She is meeting with the NFL on Monday, but the league decided not to place Brown on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.

Along with lawsuit, Brown ruined his short-run with the Oakland Raiders. He was traded to the Raiders from the Steelers earlier this year and it was one ordeal after another. From injury his feet in a cryo chamber, threatening to not play if he couldn’t play with his own helmet and using a racial slur against team general manager Mike Mayock, Browns few months with the Raiders has been a wild ride which led to him being released by the team right before the start of the season.

But the funny thing about it is, Brown was close to being a member of the Pats before he was traded to the Raiders.

“Patriots tried to trade for Antonio Brown in March, but Steelers did not want to trade him to a rival,” Adam Schefter of ESPN said. “So instead of having to give up a pick or picks for him in March, Patriots get Brown without having to compensate another team in September.”

So Patriots get Brown by signing him to a one-year, $15 million deal. And based on the way he played on Sunday, he’s going to be a dangerous weapon for quarterback Tom Brady who has led to team to six Super Bowl wins since 2001. That said, the Pats are hoping Brown can get all his legal situations handled quickly so he can focus on just football.