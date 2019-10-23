Antonio Brown Lists $2.3 Million Pittsburgh House up for Sale

Antonio Brown left the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year, but now he’s looking to really move on from the city. On Tuesday, it was announced that Brown listed his Pittsburgh house up for sale. The house is listed at $2.3 million with a down payment of $460,000.

This house pretty much has everything a family needs. Along with the necessities, the home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two fireplaces. But what stands out with the house is what’s in the basement and outside.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The expansive finished basement has a full theater, gym, sauna, steam shower and a full bath. Now, the backyard. 3 acres with a basketball court, a turf field for practice, and a truly custom 2 story tree house. Simply one of a kind,” realtors Shane and Amy Smith wrote in the description.

Antonio Brown’s Pittsburgh house is for sale and includes a two-story treehouse that was featured on Treehouse Masters…this place is great https://t.co/xlEh57Vhxb pic.twitter.com/Nz6gC81hQB — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) October 19, 2019

The treehouse could be the best part of the house. In fact, it was featured on the Animal Planet show Treehouse Masters and you can see the treehouse being built.

Based on what’s currently going on with Brown, he will need to sell the home so he will have some money since he’s not with an NFL team. He did file grievances with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots but it has been reported that Brown asked for his release with the Raiders which could mean he will not get any grievance money.

Along with that, Brown is being sued for sexual assault by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. It was originally filed in federal court, but it has since been pulled out of federal court and now it has been filed in Florida state court. It’s not known when the case will go to trial, but Brown has yet to talk to the NFL about the allegations.

But with all that going on, there are teams who are interested in signing Brown. In a recent report by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, a number of teams are keeping an eye on the Brown situation and he could join a team that needs help in the passing game.

Brown made a name for himself as a member of the Steelers from 2010-2018. During that time, Brown reached the Pro Bowl, seven times, named to the All-Pro Team five times and he led the NFL in receiving yards in 2014 and 2017.