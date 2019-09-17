Antonio Brown’s Doctor Fart Video Has the Internet Losing Its Mind

Antonio Brown is in hot water once again as he’s been hit with a lawsuit from a Pennsylvania doctor for unpaid fees. But what has caught everyone’s attention is the doctor claiming that Brown farted in front of him multiple times while measuring his body fat.

“It seemed just childish to me,” Dr. Victor Prisk said, per Sports Illustrated. “I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once the report came out of Brown farting in front of Prisk, the video was leaked on Twitter and it confirmed what Prisk said. It’s not like the NFL will fine him for this, but it’s another incident that does not help Brown’s image.

It has not been a great year for the New England Patriots wide receiver. From demanding a trade from the Steelers, asking to be released from the Raiders and now dealing with multiple lawsuits as a member of the Patriots, Brown would probably love for this year to end very soon.

Scroll down to look at the top reactions to Brown’s doctor fart video.

Bringing Brown Down

They really tryna take this man down — Eric Anthony Lyle (@Lyl1Eric) September 16, 2019

This fan is convinced everyone is trying to do what they can to make Brown look like one of the worst human beings in the NFL. The fan said, “They really tryna take this man down.”

It’s not about taking Brown down, it’s about wondering why Brown is doing these things when he doesn’t need to. He’s very talented, but his off-the-field incidents are becoming a problem.

Hilarious

Lmao this is hilarious — Gophers Szn (3-0) #SkiUMah (@BledsoeBurner) September 17, 2019

This fan responded to the video by saying, “Lmao this is hilarious.” In theory, it’s funny, but when a doctor is trying to measure body fat and he keeps passing gas, it can’t be a lot of fun for the doctor.

Ultimately, the doctor is mad about the unpaid fees as well as Brown showing up three hours late to the appointment. But the farting incident definitely doesn’t help the situation.

Violation?

If you listen closely after it happened the first time someone says “my bad doc” but AB mouth isn’t moving 🤔 also all of this is clearly a HIPAA violation — Byron Williams (@BHWilliams17) September 16, 2019

This fan believes the video should have never leaked. He said, “If you listen closely after it happened the first time someone says ‘my bad doc’ but AB mouth isn’t moving. Also, all of this is clearly a HIPAA violation.”

Considering this came from Brown’s Instagram account, I don’t think it’s a HIPPA violation.

Remembering Randy Moss

The reaction to this reminds me of Joe Buck’s reaction to Randy Moss fake mooning GB fans — Jimmy Tickets ☘️🏆 (@JimmyHoops617) September 16, 2019

One of the more notable NFL celebrations was when Randy Moss fake mooned Packers fans and broadcaster Joe Buck had a big reaction. The fan said, “The reaction to this reminds me of Joe Buck’s reaction to Randy Moss fake mooning GB fans.”

Buck was not happy with Moss’ celebration, but since he really didn’t moon the crowd, he really didn’t get in any trouble.

Could Have Been Worse

If you’ve been lucky enough to fart in someone’s face…. you know very well that this ain’t that. This is what happens at thanksgiving dinner. This isn’t farting in someone’s face https://t.co/yKTiqIAr7f — zoltar91282 (@zoltar91282) September 16, 2019

This fan believes the incident is not as bad as the doctor made it out to be. The fan said, “If you’ve been lucky enough to fart in someone’s face… you know very well that this ain’t that. This is what happens at Thanksgiving dinner. This isn’t farting in someone’s face.”

Brown’s Not the Problem

If you can’t find humor in a fart that’s a YOU problem. https://t.co/BhD1tJqN98 — Shaun Morash (@MrazCBS) September 16, 2019

Brown is in the right in this situation according to this fan. He said, “If you can’t find humor in a fart that’s a YOU problem.”

I’m sure the doctor knows it happens. But when you do it multiple times, it gets old really quick which is why the doctor is not happy.

Doctor Lying

It wasn’t in the doctor’s face in the video it was clear Antonio Brown farted away from it. Plus the doc wasn’t bothered he kidded around (unprofessionally)afterwards.

I swear kid’s today want to be famous for anything,even “false farts”,his medical license needs to be verified. pic.twitter.com/DJcNX9ssqK — MNMN (@ceceyy) September 17, 2019

This fan believes the doctor is now really angry about Brown farting in front of him. The fan said, “It wasn’t in the doctor’s face in the video it was clear Antonio Brown farted away from it. Plus the doc wasn’t bothered he kidded around (unprofessionally) afterwards. I swear kid’s today want to be famous for anything, even “false farts”, his medical license needs to be verified.”

Advice for Brown

@AB84 Next time you’re at the doctor, don’t just fart in his face intentionally, you should just throw your shit at him. Might as well just devolve yourself totally into a brainless caveman. — GitJiggy (@RoverMarco) September 17, 2019

This fan has some advice for Brown the next time he meets with the doctor. The Twitter user said, “Next time you’re at the doctor, don’t just fart in his face intentionally, you should just throw your s— at him. Might as well just devolve yourself totally into a brainless caveman.”