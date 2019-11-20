Antonio Brown Co-Signs Fans’ Campaign to Have Him Join the Eagles

Antonio Brown is ready to return to the NFL. It has been reported that Brown, who is dealing with a sexual assault lawsuit, will not be able to sign with a team until next year. But that hasn’t stopped fans from asking for Brown’s help which is exactly what Philadelphia Eagles fans did on Sunday night after the team fell to Brown’s former team, the New England Patriots, 17-10. Eagles fans went to Instagram to ask Brown to sign with the Patriots, and Brown shared each of the posts through his Instagram stories.

Brown would probably like to catch passes from Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, but it looks like he’s trying to get back with the Patriots. On Tuesday, Brown took to Instagram and Twitter to send an apology to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. In the post, Brown wrote, “Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama!”

There’s no doubt Brown can help the Eagles or any team as the 2019 season winds down and teams make their playoff push. He has only played in one game this year as he caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown when he was a member of the Patriots in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. However, Brown was let go the following week due to his legal issues.

Last week, Brown talked to NFL investigators about the allegations and he said it went well. While time is ticking for him to sign with a team this year, he still hopes he can join a roster.

The Eagles could be a team that could be the right fit for Brown. Philadelphia has a 5-5 record and they are just one game out the NFC East lead which is held by the Dallas Cowboys, with Alshon Jeffery dealing with injuries, the Eagles are in need a top target to help bolster the offense.

“The guys are disappointed. They are frustrated,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said after the loss to the Patriots. “They understand we are a better football team then what we played tonight. As coaches, we have to coach better. We understand that. We have to play better. We didn’t make enough plays. I thought the defense really kept us in this football game for the most part. Then, offensively, we failed to execute. That’s something that the guys really pride themselves on, we all do. Just not enough plays there.”