Antonio Brown Appears Sad in New Photos Upon Return to Miami

In the hours since his firing from the New England Patriots, former wide receiver Antonio Brown was spotted back home after a rollercoaster few weeks and from images captured, the 31-year-old does not look happy — that is if social media assumptions dictate belief.

On Saturday morning, the NFL player took to his social media platforms, including Instagram to share a snapshot of himself atop a Rolls Royce and in front of a private plane prior to his departure from a Rhode Island airport.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The purpose appeared to be proving that business is still booming despite his recent release by the Patriots.

View this post on Instagram The Journey #Iknowimspecial #Whytheyplaying A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Sep 21, 2019 at 8:52am PDT

Unfortunately for Brown, there were cameras awaiting his arrival in Miami later in the day, and these photos told a decidedly different tale.

What’s interesting is that Brown is well aware of every post involving him on social media. Shortly after this photo surfaced of him looking very sad, the former Patriots receiver included it on his Instagram stories. He did not include any additional text or commentary, so there was no confirmation or denial about his emotional state.

Antonio Brown Looks Sad as He Lands in Miami Post-Patriots Firing https://t.co/rIHeu2c5jX — TMZ (@TMZ) September 21, 2019

It would be understandable if Brown was truly as sad as he appeared in the photograph. After all, he has recently missed out on roughly $39 million in guarantees, as well as whatever he would have earned in his endorsement deals with Nike and Xenith.

In addition, there is a possible scenario in which Brown does not play in the NFL again. The league is currently investigating multiple allegations involving him and have yet to make a ruling. Their findings will directly impact his future chances of signing another contract. While this investigation continues, other teams will be unlikely to sign him despite the positive impact that he could have on the field.

Brown is currently in a state of limbo, and there is no end in sight. Three teams have found ways to cut ties with him since March, including two releases in two weeks. There are technically 29 other potential employers, but they may simply decide to stay away even if the league finds him innocent during their investigations.

With his future unclear and only $158,333 earned in 2019, there does not appear to be a massive influx of cash or a new job in the near future. Having this sink in during the plane ride from Rhode Island to Florida would certainly explain the look on Brown’s face.