Antonio Brown Apologizes in Emotional Post Dedicated to Hollywood Police Department

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has turned heads in recent months by going on Instagram Live during altercations with the Hollywood (Florida) Police Department. Following his arrest and subsequent release due to alleged burglary and battery, Brown is apologizing to the law enforcement officers. He did so with an emotional post on Instagram.

Brown posted a photo on Friday that showed members of the Hollywood Police Department posing for a photo. He captioned the image with a long apology in which he said that his emotions clouded his judgment during these altercations.

“To everyone who I may have offended or Disrespected at the @hollywoodflpd Of the state of Florida, I would like to sincerely give you all my apology from the top and bottom of my heart,” Brown wrote in the caption of the photo. “And as a human being and an professional athlete ￼I can honestly say that my emotions truly did cloud my better Judgment, When you all were only there to help me.

“Thanks to you all who sincerely accept my Sincere apology￼. And we must all know that God is a Forgiving God. P.S The ‘PAL’ Youth League, I’m looking to working with you all again in the near future.”

This apology follows incidents in which Brown verbally abused police officers, threw a bag of genitalia-shaped gummies at them and went on Twitter to talk about the injustice being “unfair.” He used an incident in which he was pulled over for going 110 mph en route to a football game as an example.

This is not the only apology that Brown made on Friday. He also met with Josina Anderson of ESPN to discuss the various controversial moments since September. Brown apologized to the NFL for his actions during this conversation, saying that he “could have done a lot of things better.”

As he explained, Brown doesn’t believe that he has CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) following a hit in a 2016 playoff game by then-Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict. The former NFL receiver believes that he wouldn’t be able to communicate or be creative if this were the case. When asked whether or not he needs mental help, Brown simply said that “We all need mental help.”

