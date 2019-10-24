Antonio Brown: Agent Drew Rosenhaus Expects Star WR to Sign With NFL Team This Season

Antonio Brown is looking to sign with an NFL team this season and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, believes that will happen. Rosenhaus was recently on the CNBC show Squawk Alley and fully expects Brown to join an NFL team very soon. The key to all this is getting past the legal issues behind him, so he can focus on playing football.

“I do expect Antonio to play again this season,” Rosenhaus said. “Hopefully we will get the NFL investigation behind him in the near future and he can sign with a new team.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the biggest issues going on with Brown is his sexual assault lawsuit against his former trainer, Britney Taylor. Teams that are interested in the former New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver are keeping a close eye on that situation so they can possibly sign him.

“I’ve said there is interest in him from teams that are looking for the investigation to conclude and I fully expect Antonio to be playing this season,” Rosenhaus added.

Even with the legal issues surrounding Brown, teams are not backing away. In a report by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, team interest in Brown has “picked up” and it should grow once the traded deadline passes.

Once the deadline passes, expect interest to pick up for Brown, who, despite still being the focus of a league investigation into the various allegations against him, made an immediate impact in the one game he played in New England and would be a substantial upgrade over many starting receivers, assuming he manages to actually stay on a roster. Besides the Patriots, the 49ers, Saints, Ravens, Colts and Packers are contending teams that could benefit by the addition of another pass catching option.

Brown has only played in one game this year when he was a member of the Patriots. He helped the team beat the Miami Dolphins 43-0 in Week Two of the season, catching four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown. Brown was cut by the Patriots the following week and has since filed grievances against the Patriots and the Raiders for $40 million.

Brown was a member of the Steelers from 2010-2018 and emerged as one of the best receivers in the league. In his nine seasons in Pittsburgh, Brown recorded 837 receptions, 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.