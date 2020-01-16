Antonio Brown’s Agent Drew Rosenhaus Reportedly Ends Relationship With Wide Receiver

Antonio Brown’s road back to the NFL just got a little tougher as he now has to find a new agent. According to ESPN, Drew Rosenhaus has ended his relationship with the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver until he seeks counseling. This comes on the heels of Brown posting Instagram live videos of him verbally attacking his ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss and the Hollywood (Florida) Police Department.

Rosenhaus wrote a letter to the NFL Players Association explaining the situation and said he would like to work with Brown again, but he has to get help first. In addition to Rosenhaus cutting ties with Brown, attorney Darren Heitner has removed himself as counsel for Brown in the 2018 lawsuit that alleges him of causing damages to a condominium in Florida.

Along with the issues Brown has with his ex and the police, he recently called out Rosenhaus as he claimed that he “screw players over.” Brown was talking about not liking Heitner as he wanted to excuse himself from the case. Brown hired Heitner through Rosenhaus.

The loss of Rosenhaus is a big blow to Brown because he was the one that had his back after everything he has gone through last year. Back in November, Rosenhaus said Brown will be back with an NFL team in 2019.

“I believe the NFL should clear him after they interview him this week, and I expect he will be signed shortly after that,” Rosenhaus said, per ESPN.

At the time, teams were interested in Brown and he even worked out for the New Orleans Saints in December. But when it was all said and done, Brown was still a free agent and will have to wait until the 2020 season before he can sign with another team.

But even if that happens, Brown probably won’t be playing an NFL game until October. Because of the legal issues and the attacks on social media, the NFL could suspend Brown for multiple games to start the year. The league has not made a decision on Brown yet, but that could come sometime in the spring.

In 2019, Brown only played in one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in the Patriots’ win over the Miami Dolphins. He’s still one of the top receivers in the league as he’s been named to the Pro Bowl seven times since 2010.