Antonio Brown Admits He Put Himself in a ‘Bad Predicament’

Antonio Brown has consistently got himself in trouble in the last few months. Just recently, the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was arrested for burglary and battery charges and was just released from house arrest. What does Brown have to say about the incident though? USA Today recently spoke to Brown, where he said the situation was unfortunate.

“I put myself in a bad predicament,” he said. “I”m out of it now, man. Unfortunate situation, but we don’t make excuses and we’re going to make the best of it.”

What’s the next step for Brown? He told USA Today that returning to the NFL is still on his mind. He wants to get back to playing football so his kids will have someone to look up to.

“I’m going to make them proud, man,’” Brown said. “I’m planning to come back to the NFL.”

The odds are against him when it comes to him playing in 2020, or ever for that matter, because of everything he has done. However, Brown is confident he will be back on the field and making an impact. “I think I’ve got a shot,” he said.

Last year, Brown was a member of the Patriots and he played in just one game. In the Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown. He was cut before the team’s Week 3 game due to his sexual assault lawsuit filed against his former trainer Britney Taylor.

Back in December, Brown worked out for the New Orleans Saints as they were getting ready to take part in the playoffs. Before the workout, Brown went to Instagram to issue an apology to the NFL teams for his actions before during the season, hoping he would get another shot to play before the season ended.

“To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback,” Brown wrote. “I look forward to competing and helping a team reach their goals.

“I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance.”