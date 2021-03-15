Announcer Absolutely Loses It After Lionel Messi Goal

✖

Barcelona star Lionel Messi had himself a day on Monday as he scored a wild goal against Huesca. The longtime footballer launched the ball in for a goal and prompted a wild reaction. One of the announcers, Ray Hudson, screamed loudly while celebrating the play.

The moment occurred just before the 13th minute. Messi received a pass from Sergio Busquets, dribbled around a falling defender, and then kicked the ball toward the net. The shot nailed the crossbar and bounced in for a goal while the goalie fell to the ground. Hudson then screamed with pure joy before going into a rant about Messi's greatness.

💥 LIONEL MESSI marks his milestone game with a "millimeter perfect" finish! #BarçaHuesca pic.twitter.com/f9H9dFWGwJ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 15, 2021

"WOW! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?" Hudson shouted. "Did the clocks go back last night? Because I think Messi just jumped over time here. Again, astonishing from Leo. The turn in itself was brilliant." The announcer continued and said that Messi had several options but that he needed assistance from his teammates like "a shark needs a dentist." He also compared the footballer to an electric eel "covered in vaseline."

"Ray Hudson had an aneurysm," one football fan commented on social media. Several others weighed in and made jokes about the longtime announcer and his excited reaction to the goal. Others said that Hudson is going to pass out while calling a game due to the sheer level of excitement.

The former player-turned-commentator is known for his excited calls and varied assortment of pop culture references. He has turned heads by comparing plays to a "hairdryer thrown in a hot tub." He also said that Cristiano Ronaldo has "the coolness of a bomb disposal expert."

Monday's game was just another example of Hudson's ability to create excitement during high-profile matches. His calls are a primary reason why many football fans tune into matches. They want to hear the latest unique comparisons to Back to the Future and several other topics.

Does anyone know what Griezmann's celebration was about? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/0Ww3eg0fL0 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 15, 2021

Hudson was not the only person sparking comments on social media during the Barcelona game. Antoine Griezmann also did so with a celebration. He broke out the "three-pump" celebration made famous by the Key and Peele character Hingle McCringleberry and even looked side-to-side before doing the extra pump. Though he did not receive an excessive celebration penalty.