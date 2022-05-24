Anna Moriah Wilson's Murder: What to Know

✖

Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson was a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer who was fatally shot in Texas on May 11. She was 25 years old. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is being accused of the shooting, and U.S. Marshals are now helping in the search to find her. NPR obtained the arrest warrant which says Wilson and Armstrong had romantic relationships with the same man, Colin Strickland, who is a professional cyclist.

Wilson's friend said that Armstrong had contracted Wilson multiple times in the past and once told her to say away from Strickland, according to the arrest warrant. On the day of the murder, Strickland and Wilson went to the pool. The Austin Police Department received an anonymous call which said after Armstrong learned that Stickland had been in a romantic relationship with Wilson, Armstrong "became furious and was shaking in anger" and wanted to kill Wilson.

"There is no way to adequately express the regret and torture I feel about my proximity to this horrible crime," Strickland said. "I am sorry, and I simply cannot make sense of this unfathomable tragedy." Strickland also said he and Wilson had a week-long relationship in the fall before resuming reconciling with Armstrong.

"While the tragic loss of Moriah is unfathomable, at the same time we want everyone to join us in celebrating her life, accomplishments, and love for others," Wilson's family said. "Always pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us."

According to VeloNews, Wilson was emerging as one of the top gravel and mountain bike racers over the last two seasons. She placed second at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB last year before winning various races this year, including the Fuego 80k at Sea Otter and the Belgian Waffle Ride in San Diego. This summer, Wilson was planning to go to East Africa for the Migration Gravel Race and Evolution Gravel.

"We know that Moriah would want the event to carry on, for her compatriots to test their limits, as she would have been alongside her friends on the race course," Wilson's family said. "We hope everyone feels her passion and support as they chase their own dreams. Her spirit will be there with you all, while training and on every race day."