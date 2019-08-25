Andrew Luck’s Retirement From the Colts Brought out the Best Reactions in NFL Fans

Andrew Luck reportedly told the Indianapolis Colts he is retiring. Sources told ESPN the Colts will hold a news conference on Sunday to make it official. Since Luck is only 29-years-old and made the Pro Bowl for the fourth time last season, the news was a big shock to fans.

This Andrew Luck retirement is the biggest “stop and watch the TV crawl” moment in quite some time. pic.twitter.com/j4d3ytkxBH — Adam Rank (@adamrank) August 25, 2019

“Love the #Colts loved watching Andrew Luck play for my fav team. Really bummed right now but have faith and wish #12 the best in his life. Thank you, Andrew Luck,” one fan tweeted.

“You have to feel for Andrew Luck. Lost seasons, endless injuries, troublesome veiled recoveries, and clearly hit a wall,” Andy Holloway tweeted. “Most mind-blowing news of the decade — on the biggest draft day of the season. Absolutely shocking news.”

Now we have to see 7848843 tweets about “I drafted Andrew luck in fantasy” pic.twitter.com/kFpKcHyGxr — kyle (@knicks_tape99) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck giving up $58.1 million by retiring pic.twitter.com/jiSotvLKQa — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) August 25, 2019

Best of *luck* to Andrew Luck on what’s to come next in his life. Mental and emotional health is first and foremost. He has all my respect. pic.twitter.com/sK9clR0nxi — Megan Reyes (@SaintsFGSN) August 25, 2019

Just put $100 on my Colts to win the superbowl! I think with Andrew Luck healthy this year we can do it pic.twitter.com/UtmUdeWdRQ — Tyler (@BeastCaucasian) August 25, 2019

According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, Luck told Colts owner Jim Irsay he planned to retire. “Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out,” Schefter tweeted.

NFL.com‘s Tom Pelissero also reported that Luck told the Colts he is retiring.

“The Colts have known that QB Andrew Luck was seriously mulling retiring for at least two weeks. He’s married, he plans to travel the world, and once the love for the game waned, it sounds like he wanted to step away. So, he did,” NFL.com‘s Ian Rapoport tweeted.

The surprising move will leave the Colts with Jacoby Brissett, Chad Kelly and Philip Walker on the roster, competing for the starting quarterback job.

The Colts drafted Luck with the first pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl after the 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018 seasons. Luck was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year winner in 2018, after he missed the entire 2017 season because of a nagging injury to his right shoulder.

He will finish his career with a 53-33 record as a starter, with 23,671 passing yards, 171 passing touchdowns and exactly 2,000 completions in the regular season. He had a 4-4 record in the playoffs.

Luck was dealing with a calf strain during the offseason and did not play at all during the Colts’ first three preseason games.

Photo credit: Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images