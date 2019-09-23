Big3 Star Andre Emmett Shot and Killed in Dallas

Andre Emmett, an ex-college basketball standout and BIG3 star, was shot and killed and Dallas, the league said. He was 37 years old. The professional basketball league released a statement on the loss.

“The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett,” the league said in a statement. “Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around.”

BIG3’s statement continued by saying how Emmett was a great person off the court.

“Off the court, Dre was passionate about helping young people through his Dreams Really Exist foundation. We are simply heartbroken by this devastating loss. Our thoughts are with Andre’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Emmett was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in the second round of the 2004 NBA Draft. He was traded by the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night and he only played eight games during his rookie season. This past season, Emmett was a member of the BIG3 team, 3’s Company and he was the team’s second-leading scorer. Along with playing with the Grizzlies, Emmett was a member of the New Jersey Nets and he also played overseas.

Emmett was a standout player during his time at Texas Tech. While in Lubbock, Texas, Emmett scored 2,256 career points and he was named to the All-American team during his senior year.

“Emmett played for coaching legend Bobby Knight at Texas Tech, where he finished as the second-leading scorer in school history and fourth all-time in Big 12 history,” his Big 3 bio reads (via 247Sports). “Emmett twice led the Big 12 in scoring, earning All-America honors in 2004 and winning the 2004 NCAA Slam Dunk contest.

“After college, Emmett spent parts of two seasons in the NBA, with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets. He’s been active overseas and in the NBA D-League. He was a two-time D-League all-star. Playing for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, he was named 2015 D-League All-Star Game MVP.”

“Andre Emmett, died today,” said ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla. “Got to know him really well at SMU Crum Center where he worked out in off-season. Very kind & friendly to all the ballers there. I am very, very sad right now. It hits hard. RIP, Dre.”