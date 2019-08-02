Reds Pitcher Amir Garrett Suspended 8 Games For Fighting Entire Pirates Team

Tuesday night, the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates engaged in a wild bench-clearing brawl that truly showed how much these two teams dislike each other. Well, now the punishments are being handed down.

According to TMZ Sports, MLB has suspended eight people for their involvement in Tuesday’s fight. Reds pitcher Amir Garrett received one of the biggest punishments after he tried to literally fight the entire Pirates team. He is being suspended eight games.

Garrett reflected on his involvement in the fight later saying he didn’t “condone” what he did. “It’s not in the game for something like that to happen. Sometimes, you let emotions get the best of you. … I don’t like for kids to see that.”

MLB executive Joe Torre issued a statement about the suspensions, expressing his disappointment with all of the parties involved.

“The incidents between these two Clubs remain a source of concern, and it’s reflected by the level of discipline we are handing down today,” Torre said.

“Everyone on the field should be aware of the example they are setting for fans, particularly young people. I firmly expect these two managers and all others to hold their players accountable for appropriate conduct and to guide them in the right direction.”

Among the other players suspended was Pirates pitcher Keone Kela, who intentionally threw a 97 mph fastball at Derek Dietrich’s head. Kela will be suspended 10 games for his actions. Right fielder Yasiel Puig, who was traded to the Cleveland Indians during the game, was suspended for three games. He will serve his suspension with his new team.

Additionally, Reds Pitcher Jared Hughes (three games), Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick (three games), and Pirates infielder Jose Osune (five games) were the other players suspended on Thursday. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was suspended for two games for allowing his pitcher to intentionally throw at opposing players.

Finally, Reds manager David Bell was suspended for six games due to multiple actions, including allowing his pitcher to intentionally throw at an opposing batter, escalating the brawl and returning to the field after he was ejected.

Along with the suspensions, MLB also handed down fines to the parties involved, including Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams and Reds first baseman Joey Votta. According to TMZ, all six players that were suspended are expected to appeal the decision. The suspensions will be delayed until a hearing is held.