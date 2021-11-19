High School Football Quarterback Scores Eight Touchdowns One Night After Mother’s Death

A high school football quarterback from New Jersey played the game of his life one night after his mother died of cancer. According to CBS Sports, Alex Brown of Red Bank Catholic High School threw six touchdown passes and ran for two more to lead his team over Morris Catholic 58-34 in the quarterbacks of the NJSIAA Non-Public B playoffs. The eight touchdowns are a new single-game record for Red Bank Catholic, as mentioned by Shore Sports Network.

“Yesterday I lost my amazing mother. Today I scored 8 touchdowns, thank you for watching over me mama,” Brown wrote on Twitter after the game. Brown finished the game with 238 passing yards and 76 rushing yards. And not only that, NFL legend Tom Brady showed loved to Brown on Instagram, writing “proud of you.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/AlexRayBrown2/status/1459363342427041796?s=20

On Wednesday, Brown spoke to his teammates about the experience. “For 15 years my mom was a fighter and for 15 years she made me stronger,” he said. “Having her battle in front of me and in front of my family, it made me who I am. It made me do what I do on the field, not only Friday night but throughout my whole career. Especially that night, given the circumstances and having my family around me, it lit the spark in me. She was watching over me. You could tell she was with us on that field.”

Brown’s teammates and coaches showed their support to the starting QB. “That was legendary. Because you have to be a true warrior. You have to have true spirit and courage to do something like that,” student Rajahn Cooper said to CBS New York.

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1459705922725593089?s=20

“And I think it was a great example of perseverance, as a 17-, 18-year-old kid, to go through that. It was something I’ll never see again in my coaching days,” coach Michael Lange said. Red Bank Catholic will now play in the NJSIAA Non-Public B semifinals against St. Joseph Academy on Friday. Brown has committed to playing college football at Bucknell.

“I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play one of the greatest games on Earth,” Brown wrote when he committed to Bucknell. I’m thankful for the support from my coaches and trainers who taught me the skills needed to play at the next level.”